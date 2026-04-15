Lakshya Sen and Vimal Kumar Pay Tribute to Retiring Viktor Axelsen

Badminton legend Viktor Axelsen's retirement due to persistent back issues has prompted heartfelt tributes from fellow players like Lakshya Sen and coaches, marking the end of an era for the sport.

Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Key Points Viktor Axelsen, a two-time Olympic champion, has retired from badminton due to persistent back problems.

Lakshya Sen penned an emotional tribute to Axelsen, acknowledging his impact on badminton and his character.

Vimal Kumar described Axelsen's retirement as a significant loss for badminton, highlighting his professionalism and discipline.

Axelsen held the world number one position for 183 weeks, leaving behind a legacy of grace and enduring impact.

Vimal Kumar hopes the Badminton World Federation will involve Axelsen in a larger capacity to contribute to the sport's growth.

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen penned an emotional tribute to two-time Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen following his retirement announcement, saying badminton will remember him as "one of the greatest to ever play the game".

Widely regarded as one of the modern greats of the game, Axelsen announced his retirement on Wednesday, saying ongoing back problems have made it difficult for him to compete at the highest level.

The 32-year-old Dane won consecutive gold medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics and finished on top in the 2017 and 2022 World Championships. He was also a part six gold-winning Danish teams in the European Championships.

"Badminton is blessed to have you and it will remember you as one of the greatest to ever play the game, but what truly sets you apart isn't just the champion you are, it's the person you are, that stays far beyond matches and medals," Sen posted on his Instagram story.

The Indian star reflected on their shared journey from training together in Dubai in 2022 to crossing paths on the sport's biggest stages, including the prestigious All England Open and a memorable showdown at the Paris Olympics semifinals.

"To go from training with you in Dubai to stepping onto one of the biggest stages like the All England Open and then facing you at the Olympics, it's been an incredible journey. Happy retirement! All the best for what's ahead," he added.

Reactions to Axelsen's Retirement

Lakshya's mentor and former India coach Vimal Kumar also paid an emotional tribute to Axelsen, calling his retirement "a significant loss for the sport itself".

"I am deeply saddened to hear about Viktor Axelsen stepping away from the sport due to persistent back issues. When I last interacted with him a month ago, he had expressed concern about his recovery and the lack of progress post-surgery -- but even then, I did not imagine that he would be forced to make such a difficult decision," the 63-year-old wrote on 'X'

"His professionalism, discipline, and relentless pursuit of excellence have set benchmarks for generations to follow. His retirement is a significant loss -- not just for Denmark, but for European badminton as a whole."

Axelsen, who held the world number one position for 183 weeks which is the third longest run of all time, leaves behind not just titles and records, but a legacy defined by grace, discipline and an enduring impact on the badminton world.

Vimal pointed out that Denmark now faces a transition phase in men's singles, with a visible gap emerging beyond Axelsen and Anders Antonsen, especially with several players nearing the twilight of their careers.

He hoped that the Badminton World Federation would involve Axelsen in a larger capacity.

"On a personal note, I feel this is a loss for the sport itself.

I sincerely hope the Badminton World Federation considers bringing Viktor into a larger role within the sport. With his global appeal -- especially across Asia, including China -- and his ability to connect across cultures, he would be a tremendous ambassador.

"More importantly, he has always demonstrated thoughtful and progressive ideas for the growth of badminton, beyond just discussions around shortening match durations.

I truly hope he remains closely involved with the sport in the years to come, perhaps even contributing to its administration and future direction."