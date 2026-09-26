Lakshya Sen's Asian Games Journey Ends In Second Round Defeat

Lakshya Sen suffered second-round exit at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games after losing against former world champion Loh Kean Yew.

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen went down to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the men's singles second round match at the Asian Games on Saturday. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Key Points Lakshya Sen suffered a second-round exit at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Sen was defeated by Singapore's former world champion Loh Kean Yew in a three-game match.

This loss follows the earlier exit of top Indian men's doubles pair, impacting India's badminton medal hopes.

Despite previous Commonwealth Games gold and an Olympic fourth-place finish, Sen still seeks an individual Asian Games medal.

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen suffered a second-round exit at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, losing to former World champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in three games on Saturday.

The World No 14 Sen went down 12-21, 21-15, 14-21 to the 2021 World champion, ranked 13th, in a battle lasting more than an hour at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium.

The defeat came just a day after the shock exit of former World No. 1 pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty from the men's doubles, dealing another blow to India's badminton campaign.

An individual medal at the Asian Games thus continued to elude Sen, who had won the Commonwealth Games gold in 2022 and went on to finish fourth at the Paris Olympics.

Sen, who has a team silver from last edition at Hangzhou, won a bronze in the team event on Wednesday.

Match Dynamics And Key Moments

He made a strong start and led 5-1 in the opening game, but Loh turned the contest around with a run of 10 straight points to take control and eventually pocket the game.

The Indian bounced back strongly in the second game, staying close in the early exchanges before pulling away with some aggressive attacking play towards the end to force a decider.

Loh Kean Yew Secures Victory

But the Singaporean established an 11-6 lead in the decider and maintained his advantage despite a brief fightback from Sen who reduced the deficit to 13-14 after winning four straight points, aided by a few unforced errors from Loh.

But the Singaporean regained his composure and surged to 16-14 and produced three well-constructed points to make it 19-14 before closing out the match and advancing to the pre-quarterfinals.