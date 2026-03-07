HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Lakshya Sen battles past Victor Lai, marches into All England Open final

Lakshya Sen battles past Victor Lai, marches into All England Open final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: March 07, 2026 21:19 IST

x

Lakshya Sen

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen will meet Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi in the final of the All England Open on Sunday. Photograph: BAI Media/X 

Key Points

  • Lakshya Sen defeated Victor Lai in a thrilling semifinal to reach the All England Open final.
  • This marks Lakshya's second appearance in the tournament's final, having previously been a runner-up in 2022.
  • Lakshya will face Lin Chun-Yi of Chinese Taipei in the final.

Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the All England Open Badminton Championships men's singles final with a hard-fought win over Victor Lai of Canada in the semifinals in Birmingham on Saturday.

The 12th ranked Sen beat World No. 16 Lai 21-16, 18-21, 21-15 in the match that lasted one hour and 37 minutes.

 

Lai had won a bronze medal in the world championships in Paris last year.

This will be Sen's second final appearance in the prestigious tournament, having finished runner-up in 2022.

The final showdown

Sen, who continued his dream run in the BWF Super 1000 tournament, will face Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi in the final on Sunday.

Chun-Yi beat World No. 2 Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the other semifinal on Saturday.

Road to the final

Lakshya had beaten China's world No. 6 Li Shi Feng in straight games in the quarterfinals on Friday. He had stunned World No. 1 Shi Yu Qi of China in the first round.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Will Varun play T20 WC final vs NZ? Surya drops hint
Will Varun play T20 WC final vs NZ? Surya drops hint
T20 World Cup Final Drives Ahmedabad Hotel Price Surge
T20 World Cup Final Drives Ahmedabad Hotel Price Surge
T20 World Cup: Special Trains To Counter Final Rush!
T20 World Cup: Special Trains To Counter Final Rush!
One-off Test: Australia near victory as India collapse
One-off Test: Australia near victory as India collapse
Why New Zealand could become cricket's new chokers!
Why New Zealand could become cricket's new chokers!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

webstory image 2

Good-Mood Foods: 7 That May Boost Serotonin

webstory image 3

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

VIDEOS

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans1:27

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans

A Hug That Says It All: Rajpal Yadav Meets Sonu Sood at His Office1:14

A Hug That Says It All: Rajpal Yadav Meets Sonu Sood at...

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at airport1:00

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at airport

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO