Lakshya Sen leads India's charge at BWF World Championships in New Delhi

Indian badminton stars Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, and Ayush Shetty are poised to make a significant impact at the BWF World Championships in New Delhi, leveraging home advantage and improved venue conditions.

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen trains ahead of the BWF World Championships slated to begin in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: BAI

Key Points Lakshya Sen, a 2021 bronze medallist, is determined to perform well at the BWF World Championships in New Delhi despite an inconsistent season.

Indian players, including Sen, are excited about the home crowd advantage and improved venue conditions for the prestigious tournament.

Men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are focusing on adapting to court drift, a key challenge for all participants.

Rising star Ayush Shetty faces a daunting first-round match against world No. 1 Shi Yuqi, viewing the World Championships as his biggest career stage.

Venue conditions in New Delhi have significantly improved since the India Open, ensuring a smoother experience for players and spectators.

Lakshya Sen has endured a largely inconsistent year barring his memorable runners-up finish at the prestigious All England Championships, but the world No. 14 Indian is determined to make a deep run at the BWF World Championships, which begin in New Delhi on Monday.

Sen, a bronze medallist at the 2021 World Championships, is among India's leading hopes in the men's singles draw and is eager to make the most of the home advantage as the showpiece returns to the country after 17 years.

It has been a mixed season for Sen, who reached the final of the All England Championships but has struggled for consistency in other tournaments. However, the 24-year-old remains focused on making a strong impact at the World Championships.

"My first World Championships was quite a good experience, and even the last few World Championships I played were mixed. Some were good, while some were not as good," Sen said.

"I want to do well in the tournament here and, as of now, every round is tough, so I will need to take that approach of focusing on one match at a time. My goal would be to go deep into the tournament."

Lakshya Sen's World Championships Ambitions

Sen is particularly excited about playing in front of the home crowd as the World Championships return to India for the first time since 2009.

"I feel Indian players have an advantage here, especially with the home crowd. Many of us have also been practising here for quite some time. I am very excited to play this tournament, especially since it is being held in India and in Delhi. "I just want to give my best, enjoy the tournament and play in front of the home crowd. It is a great feeling, and I am very excited for this tournament."

Sen was also impressed with the upgraded arrangements at the venue but said adapting to the court conditions would be crucial once the competition begins.

"As we played in practice, once the crowd comes in, the shuttle is going to behave in a different way. So we just have to adapt to it. But overall, the other conditions have been very good. After the second round, we will get more of an idea about the court conditions."

Venue Upgrades And Player Adaptations

The New Delhi edition is also under the spotlight following a difficult India Open earlier this year, when concerns over air quality, venue hygiene, bird droppings and stray animals attracted considerable attention.

The Sports Authority of India, Badminton Association of India and other agencies have since worked on upgrading the venue and improving operational arrangements to ensure the prestigious event runs smoothly.

Doubles Duo Focus On Court Conditions

For India's star men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who have previously been ranked world No. 1 and won gold medals at the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, adapting to the drift at the venue will be key.

"Over the last two days we practised, but both days were very different. All the courts were different. On one side there is a lot of drift and on the other side there is no drift. But I feel once the conditions settle, it will stick to the same. So far, all good," Rankireddy said.

Tough Challenge Awaits Ayush Shetty

IMAGE: Ayush Shetty will be up against reigning world champion Shi Yuqi of China in the opening round. Photograph: BAI

For rising Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty, who won a historic silver medal at the Badminton Asia Championships in April, the World Championships represents the biggest stage of his young career.

Shetty became only the second Indian man to reach the final of the continental championships, where he lost to World No. 1 and reigning world champion Shi Yuqi. He will face the Chinese star in the opening round here, setting up a daunting first-round challenge.

"I feel prepared physically and mentally. It feels amazing, it is looking really great and there has been a lot of improvement," Shetty said.

"For me, it is the biggest tournament I have played so far. The World Championships is a big tournament for everyone. It is a huge stage for the world's best players, and that too in India makes it more special for me."

Shetty Confident Ahead of Big Stage Debut

Shetty said the conditions at the venue were much better than during the India Open earlier this year.

"Six months ago, it was a 750 event and this time it is the World Championships. The facilities are really great now. It is a huge improvement."

"The court conditions and drift are a bit similar compared to the India Open. I think there is a bit of drift and that would be challenging for everyone. We need to adapt to it," he said.

On his tough opening-round clash against Shi, Shetty said: "It's tough, the first match for both of us, and I think it will be a tough match. "I had some injuries but I am feeling much more confident right now and I am ready for the first challenge. I don't really read too much into past matches. I will see what needs to be done tomorrow. Physically and tactically, I feel much better now."