Lakshya Sen's Crucial Hong Kong Open Bid For Season Finale

Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen is poised for a critical challenge at the Hong Kong Super 500, where a strong performance could seal his coveted spot in the prestigious season-ending BWF World Tour Finals.

Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Key Points Lakshya Sen will compete in the Hong Kong Super 500 starting on Tuesday to secure his place in the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals in December.

Sen, currently sixth in World Tour rankings after winning the Hylo Open and Kumamoto Masters Japan, needs to reach the semifinals in Hong Kong to guarantee his spot.

His qualification is not yet sealed, as Koki Watanabe and Kunlavut Vitidsarn are also vying for a top-eight position.

Lakshya opens against Lee Cheuk Yiu, with a potential second-round clash against Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

Other prominent Indian players, including Kidambi Srikanth, young women's singles players, and doubles pairs, are also participating in the Hong Kong Open.

India's Lakshya Sen will aim to continue his rampaging run, go deep into the draw and seal his place in the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals when he begins his campaign at the Hong Kong Super 500 starting here on Tuesday.

With back-to-back titles at the Hylo Open and Kumamoto Masters Japan, the 25-year-old came out of nowhere to climb to sixth spot in the World Tour rankings and almost seal his ticket to Hangzhou, China.

However, his spot is not yet sealed, as Koki Watanabe and Kunlavut Vitidsarn are also in the race to break into the top eight and secure a place in the season finale in December.

Following his superb win over Watanabe, Sen moved ahead of the Japanese player, but it will still come down to the Hong Kong Open next week.

Lakshya Sen's Qualification Scenario

Lakshya has no points to defend from his runner-up finish in Hong Kong last year. Only a player's best-14 results count, which means anything he earns in Hong Kong will replace his current lowest score of 2,220 points.

Lakshya will need to reach the semifinals in Hong Kong to be certain of his spot. However, it will also depend on how the others fare in the tournament, the final event of the qualifying window.

Lakshya opens against Lee Cheuk Yiu, while Kunlavut faces a qualifier. If both Lakshya and Kunlavut win their opening matches, they will set up a mouth-watering clash in the second round.

Watanabe is in the other half of the draw and will start against compatriot Kenta Nishimoto, meaning he can meet either of them only in the final.

Sen's Focus And Other Indian Contenders

"Definitely that is one thing which we will be fighting for and yes, this tournament will definitely help me get good points for that as well. Now I have one more tournament, the Hong Kong Open, so now focused on that," Lakshya said after his win on Sunday.

Among other Indians, Kidambi Srikanth will meet seventh seed Alwi Farhan, who has already sealed his place in the season finale.

Indian Women's Singles And Doubles Teams

There will be a host of young Indian players in the women's singles, with Anmol Kharb facing Japan's fourth seed Tomoka Miyazaki, Unnati Hooda taking on eighth seed Han Yue, and compatriots Ashmita Chaliha and Isharani Baruah facing each other in their opening match.

Devika Sihag will meet Lin Hsiang Ti of Chinese Taipei, while Rakshita Ramraj will square off against Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt.

In men's doubles, world No. 6 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, seeded fifth, are scheduled to face China's Hu Ke Yuan and Lin Xiang Yi, while Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun will open against a qualifier.

World Championships bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will face a qualifying pair in women's doubles.

In mixed doubles, Hariharan and Tanisha Crasto will take on Malaysia's Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien, while Dhruv Rawat and Maneesha K will open against China's second seeds Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin.