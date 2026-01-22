HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Lakshya rolls on as Sindhu marches into quarters

Lakshya rolls on as Sindhu marches into quarters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 22, 2026 11:45 IST

x

PV Sindhu

IMAGE: Indians shine at Jakarta. Photograph: BAI/X

Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Lakshya Sen entered the quarterfinals of Indonesia Masters badminton tournament after securing straight-game wins in their respective round-of-16 matches in Jakarta on Thursday.

Lakshya prevailed 21-10, 21-11 over Hong Kong China's Jason Gunawan in a contest that lasted a little over half an hour.

 

Sindhu, a two-time Olympic-medallist, notched up a 21-19, 21-18 triumph over familiar foe Line Hojmark Kjaerfeldt of Denmark in her pre-quarterfinal that took 43 minutes to wind up.

Sindhu vs Chen again

This was Sindhu's fifth win over the Dane in their six clashes so far.

Sindhu will next be up against tournament top seed and world number four Chen Yu Fei of China.

Sindhu and Fei have faced each other 13 times so far and the latter holds a slight edge at 7-6 in the overall record.

The Indian's last win over Fei came back in 2019 and she would be eager to improve that record.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Samson eyes stability as India aim for win in Raipur
Samson eyes stability as India aim for win in Raipur
Aus Open PIX: Djokovic cruises, Keys survives to advance
Aus Open PIX: Djokovic cruises, Keys survives to advance
'Hardest Job In India After PM's': Tharoor Backs Gauti
'Hardest Job In India After PM's': Tharoor Backs Gauti
BCB Chief Hopes For A Miracle From ICC!
BCB Chief Hopes For A Miracle From ICC!
For Mumbai Marathon Winner Doctor, Asian Games Is Next
For Mumbai Marathon Winner Doctor, Asian Games Is Next

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

webstory image 3

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

VIDEOS

Kareena Kapoor Mobbed by Fans at Gateway Jetty0:43

Kareena Kapoor Mobbed by Fans at Gateway Jetty

Ananya Birla Shines at Davos: A Visionary Entrepreneur on the Global Stage2:41

Ananya Birla Shines at Davos: A Visionary Entrepreneur on...

CM Fadnavis announces Innovation City at Davos; Tata Group to invest 11 billion dollars6:52

CM Fadnavis announces Innovation City at Davos; Tata...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO