The Junior National Badminton Championships in Gangtok are set for thrilling finals as Lakshya Rajesh challenges defending champion Shaina Manimuthu in girls' singles, while Gnana Dattu TT and Akhil Reddy Bobba battle for the boys' singles title.

Key Points Karnataka's Lakshya Rajesh will compete against defending champion Shaina Manimuthu in the girls' singles final.

Gnana Dattu TT is set to face Telangana's Akhil Reddy Bobba in the boys' singles summit clash.

Lakshya Rajesh upset second seed Parul Choudhary in the semifinals, while Shaina Manimuthu overcame 2025 Asian U-17 gold medallist Diksha SR.

Chattisgarh's Divyanshu Agarwal has reached both the boys' and mixed doubles finals, aiming for a double crown.

Akhil Reddy Bobba caused an upset by defeating second seed Bornil Akash Changmai in the boys' singles semi-final.

Karnataka's Lakshya Rajesh set up the girls singles final against defending champion Shaina Manimuthu while Gnana Dattu TT will face Telangana's Akhil Reddy Bobba in the boys' singles at the junior national badminton championships.

Key Match-Ups In The Finals

Lakshya, seeded eighth, upset second seed Parul Choudhary of Rajasthan 15-10 15-7 in the semifinals while her statement Shaina had to fight hard to get the better of 2025 Asian U-17 gold medallist Diksha SR 15-12 15-17 17-15 in a 45-minute encounter to reach the final.

In the boy's singles semi-final, Gnana Dattu eased past Rudhar Pratap Singh Rana 15-7 15-6 while Akhil Reddy upset second seed Bornil Akash Changmai 15-13 7-15 15-6 to set up an all-Telangana summit clash.

Chattisgarh's Divyanshu Agarwal will have a chance to grab a double crown after he made it to the boys and mixed doubles finals.

In the boy's doubles, Divyanshu teamed up with Amarjit Singh Khwairakpam to beat the fifth seeded combination of Aanayan Borah and Bjorn Jaison 15-11 15-8.

Earlier, he and Varna Prabhuanand of Tamil Nadu had defeated Telengana's Showrya Kiran J and Keerthy Manchala 15-13 15-12 in the mixed doubles semifinals.