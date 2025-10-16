HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Lakshya humbles World No 2, sails into Denmark Open QF

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
October 16, 2025 22:28 IST

Lakshya Sen

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen pulled off an upset win over World No. 2 Anders Antonsen at the Denmark Open on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stunned World No. 2 and local favourite Anders Antonsen in straight games to enter the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open Super 750 badminton tournament in Odense on Thursday.

The World No. 21 Sen beat the second seed Dane 21-13, 21-14 in 53 minutes.

In the quarterfinals, Sen will meet the winner of the second round match between Weng Hong Yang of China and Alex Lanier of France.

Sen had beaten Nhat Nguyen of Ireland in the opening round on Wednesday.

 

The star Indian doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also advanced to the quarterfinals with a 21-19, 21-17 win over the Chinese Taipei pair of Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan in their second round match that lasted 41 minutes.

Seeded sixth, Satwik-Chirag duo had beaten Scotland's Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley in the first round on Wednesday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Women's WC: Australia seal semifinal spot with big win
How Healy made up for being poor behind stumps
Perth ODI: Will Ro-Ko Fire?
Tanvi, Unnati keep rolling at Junior Worlds
How Irfan defied odds to be Mumbai's pace spearhead!
