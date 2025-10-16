Lakshya humbles World No 2, sails into Denmark Open QF

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen pulled off an upset win over World No. 2 Anders Antonsen at the Denmark Open on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stunned World No. 2 and local favourite Anders Antonsen in straight games to enter the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open Super 750 badminton tournament in Odense on Thursday.

The World No. 21 Sen beat the second seed Dane 21-13, 21-14 in 53 minutes.

In the quarterfinals, Sen will meet the winner of the second round match between Weng Hong Yang of China and Alex Lanier of France.

Sen had beaten Nhat Nguyen of Ireland in the opening round on Wednesday.

The star Indian doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also advanced to the quarterfinals with a 21-19, 21-17 win over the Chinese Taipei pair of Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan in their second round match that lasted 41 minutes.

Seeded sixth, Satwik-Chirag duo had beaten Scotland's Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley in the first round on Wednesday.