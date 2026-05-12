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Lakshay Phogat Advances To Final At Asian Boxing U-17 Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 12, 2026 20:31 IST

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Lakshay Phogat shines at the Asian Boxing U-17 Championships 2026, securing a spot in the final while four other Indian boxers claim bronze medals in Tashkent.

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points

  • Lakshay Phogat advances to the final of the Asian Boxing U-17 Championships 2026 in the 75kg category.
  • Lakshay Phogat defeated Seungmin Lee of Korea with a unanimous 5:0 decision.
  • Narendra Nella, Yash Yadav, Nivesh Pal, and Naman secured bronze medals after losing their semi-final bouts.
  • The Asian Boxing U-17 Championships 2026 is being held in Tashkent.

Indian boys had a challenging day at the Asian Boxing U-17 Championships 2026, with Lakshay Phogat emerging as the lone finalist as four other boxers settled for bronze medals after their semifinal bouts here on Tuesday.

Lakshay Phogat's Dominant Performance

In the 75kg category, Lakshay delivered a dominant performance to defeat Seungmin Lee of Korea by a unanimous 5:0 decision to book his place in the final.

 

Other Indian Boxers Secure Bronze Medals

In his semifinal bout, Narendra Nella (46kg) went down 0:5 against Abdulloh Nuraliev of Uzbekistan.

Yash Yadav (50kg) lost 1:4 to Suld Usukhbaatar of Mongolia, while Nivesh Pal (54kg) suffered a 0:5 defeat against Abdulbosit Yursunboev of Uzbekistan. In a closely contested bout, Naman (70kg) lost 2:3 against Abduvohid Abdumajidov of Uzbekistan.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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