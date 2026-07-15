Former India Captain Asunta Lakra Calls For NCW Inquiry Into Hockey India Sexual Harassment Allegations

Former India captain Asunta Lakra has formally requested the National Commission for Women to initiate an independent inquiry into the handling of sexual harassment complaints within Hockey India, citing alleged institutional failures and intimidation tactics.

Key Points Former India captain Asunta Lakra has requested the NCW to launch an independent inquiry into sexual harassment complaints within Hockey India and its associated bodies.

Lakra accused Hockey India secretary general Bholanath Singh of intimidation after she raised concerns about alleged misconduct by Jharkhand coach Sudhir Gola.

The complaint highlights alleged institutional failure, deliberate inaction, and protection of individuals in authority despite serious allegations.

Lakra also brought to light multiple sexual harassment complaints since January 2025 and allegations of caste-based humiliation against tribal players.

She seeks a thorough examination of evidence and protection for complainants to ensure a safe environment for women athletes.

Former India captain Asunta Lakra has written to the National Commission for Women (NCW), requesting an inquiry into the handling of sexual harassment complaints at Hockey India and its affiliated organisations to expose institutional failure in following safeguards and procedures. "I request the National Commission for Women to take cognizance of the broader concerns regarding the handling of sexual harassment complaints within Hockey India and associated bodies, and to direct an independent inquiry into whether there has been any institutional failure, deliberate inaction, intimidation of complainants, or protection of individuals in positions of authority despite complaints being brought to the attention of responsible officials," she said in the e-mail sent to NCW on Sunday.

Asunta Lakra Seeks NCW Inquiry Into Hockey India Sexual Harassment Cases

Former India captain and Asian Games medallist, Lakra had accused Hockey India secretary general Bholanath Singh of threatening and intimidating her after she raised concerns over alleged misconduct by Jharkhand coach Sudhir Gola towards female players at Eklavya Hockey Academy in Ranchi.

She had also written to the sports ministry seeking urgent intervention after the ministry asked Hockey India to investigate the allegations and share the findings.

"I request you to take immediate cognizance of the complaints raised by women hockey players from Jharkhand regarding alleged sexual harassment, intimidation, abuse of authority, and caste-based humiliation and constitute or recommend an independent inquiry into the allegations against Mr. Sudhir Gola and into the circumstances surrounding the handling of these complaints," she wrote in the letter to NCW.

Allegations Of Institutional Failure And Intimidation In Hockey Bodies

She also alleged that there have been five complaints or instances relating to alleged sexual harassment within Hockey India and associated hockey bodies since January 2025, but despite the seriousness of such allegations, effective and visible action has not been taken in several matters.

"Conduct an inquiry into the role of Mr. Bholanath Singh and other officials of Hockey Jharkhand, including whether their actions, omissions, or conduct contributed to the suppression of complaints, intimidation of complainants, or failure to provide protection to affected women athletes," she said.

Lakra, who belongs to a Scheduled Tribe, has accused Gola of caste-based humiliation of tribal players.

"I also wish to place on record that several players who raised concerns belong to Scheduled Tribe communities and have alleged caste-based humiliation and derogatory remarks attributed to Sudhir Gola," she further said in the letter.

Ensuring A Safe Environment For Women Athletes In Indian Hockey

Lakra has requested an independent inquiry into the whole episode to create a safe and secure atmosphere for women athletes.

"Where allegations of sexual harassment arise within a sporting institution, failure to ensure a timely, impartial, and independent inquiry can create an environment of fear and discourage athletes from coming forward. Any attempt to shield individuals accused of misconduct or prevent complaints from receiving due consideration requires thorough examination by an independent authority," she added.

She also requested preservation and examination of relevant evidence, including communications, call records, CCTV footage, visitor registers, academy records, Hockey India and Hockey Jharkhand records, and Executive Board meeting records for a fair inquiry.

She also sought protection against retaliation, intimidation, or adverse consequences for women athletes and persons supporting their complaints.