Lahiri Climbs Leaderboard at LIV Golf Hong Kong; Rahm Seeks Victory

Anirban Lahiri's impressive performance propels him into the top 10 at LIV Golf Hong Kong, as Jon Rahm aims to break his winless streak and Dean Burmester and Carlos Ortiz lead the competition.

Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Anirban Lahiri (66-65) moved into the top-10 after the second round at the Liv Golf Hong Kong.

At 9-under for T-10 position, he was five behind Dean Burmester and Carlos Ortiz, who are the co-leaders.

Hoping to chase them down was Thomas Detry, one of the seven players and a caddie stranded in Dubai.

They were helped by Legion XIII Captain Jon Rahm who helped arrange a private flight from the region for seven players and a caddie. Detry was among them.

Detry, in his first season on LIV Golf, is now solo third after 36 holes at Hong Kong Golf Club, shooting a second-round 7-under 63 to move to 13 under, one shot behind Burmester and Ortiz.

Rahm, meanwhile, shot 62 and is now solo fourth at 12 under.

Rahm (66-62) seeks to end a streak of 26 consecutive starts without a win. He's been runner-up in his last four LIV Golf starts dating back to last season, including the first two tournaments this season in Riyadh and Adelaide.

On Friday, he shot the lowest score in the field, a round that included an eagle at the par-5 13th and ended with birdies on four of his final five holes. Of his 10 rounds this season, he's shot 63 or better three times.