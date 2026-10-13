Lahiri On LIV Golf Future: 'Wait For A Month, Let Things Play Out'

Indian golf star Anirban Lahiri reflects on his 'weakest' season, discusses his future with LIV Golf amidst league uncertainties, and shares his renewed focus on family and game ahead of the DP World India Championship.

Photograph: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Key Points Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri described his just-concluded season as his 'weakest' in recent years.

He urged people to remain patient regarding his future with LIV Golf, stating his next move will prioritise his family and himself.

Lahiri deliberately avoided speculation about LIV Golf's financial uncertainty, choosing to focus on his family and personal game.

He took a seven-week break from competition to improve his fitness, recovery, and swing fundamentals after an unsatisfactory season.

Lahiri is mentally fresh and excited to return to play at the Delhi Golf Course, adapting to its challenges.

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri described the just-concluded season as his "weakest" in recent years and urged people to remain patient over his future with LIV Golf, saying he would decide his next move based on what works best for him and his family.

Lahiri, who has spent the last four years with the Saudi-backed league, said he had stayed away from speculation and would wait for greater clarity before making a decision.

Navigating LIV Golf's Dynamic Future

"The situation is very dynamic. A lot of things going on. LIV has been great for me and I've enjoyed it. Would I like for it to continue? Why not. But we don't have a crystal ball so let's see where it goes," Lahiri told reporters ahead of the DP World India Championship here.

"Where I play is going to be based on the best interest of my family and myself. When that opportunity or option is put in front of me I'll exercise the best option."

LIV Golf's future has come under scrutiny after reports of financial uncertainty, budget cuts and the cancellation of its season-ending Team Championship in Michigan.

Focusing On Family And Personal Game

Lahiri said he had deliberately avoided following the rumours surrounding the league, preferring to focus on his family and his own game.

"...my time was well spent with my family focused on my own wellbeing, their wellbeing. I love playing golf. I believe I have a lot of gas left in the tank, a lot more that I want to achieve, and I'm going to continue to work my hardest to be the best golfer I can," he said.

"The one thing I learned in the last four and a half years is until something has actually happened, it's not happening. It's just been a cycle that's been on repeat. I don't pay attention to what's going on because there is no point.

"There is nothing I can do to alter the larger scheme of things outside my own golf and the quality that I bring to a golf courses, which is why I said that the best thing that everybody can do is chill out and wait for a month; let things play out," he added.

Reflecting On A Challenging Season

On his experience of playing at the highest level, Lahiri said: "I've had the time of my life the last four years. It's been fantastic. At the end of the day I'm a professional golfer. I intend to continue to do what I do at the highest level possible to the best of my ability. Whatever option allows me to balance that with where I find myself in my life is what I'm going to do."

Turning to his performances, Lahiri admitted he was unhappy with his season and used a seven-week break from competition to work on his fitness, recovery and swing fundamentals.

"I wasn't very happy with how I played this this season it was probably my weakest season in the last few years. I did have some time off so I took some time off in in September and late August last few weeks," said Lahiri, who achieved two top-10 finishes during the 2026 LIV Golf season: a tied 9th (T9) at LIV Golf South Africa and a 10th place (10) at LIV Golf Andalucia.

Preparation And Return To Delhi Golf Course

The Indian spent the first three-and-a-half weeks of his break largely away from golf, focusing on physical conditioning before returning to practice. He also visited the Titleist Performance Institute in August for an assessment as he looked to address the wear and tear accumulated over nearly two decades as a professional.

"I'm excited I'm fresh so mentally I'm in a really good space," he said.

On how he feels coming back to play at the Delhi Gold Course, Lahiri said: "It's always nice to be back ... I played about 16 holes yesterday. The golf course is in great shape. I think the rough is up more than maybe even last year, which is good. I think it's going to play really good and I'm looking forward to the challenge again ... I'm just trying to rewire my brain and adapt to the golf course again."