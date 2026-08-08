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Ladakh Marathon Announces Historic Rs 1 Crore Prize Pool For 2026 Edition

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 08, 2026 16:40 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The high-altitude Ladakh Marathon is set to make history in 2026 with an unprecedented Rs 1 crore prize pool, attracting global endurance athletes and boosting sports tourism in the region.

Key Points

  • Ladakh Marathon 2026 to offer a record Rs 1 crore prize pool.
  • The event is scheduled from September 10 to 13, 2026, and expects over 10,000 global visitors.
  • Participants from 28 Indian states, 6 UTs, and all 6 inhabited continents are expected.
  • The marathon includes demanding ultra-distance races like the 72km Khardung La Challenge and 122km Silk Route Ultra.
  • Increased prize pool aims to strengthen global stature and promote sports tourism in Ladakh.
A record prize pool of Rs 1 crore will be on offer during the upcoming edition of the high-altitude Ladakh Marathon, the organisers announced on Saturday. The 2026 edition, scheduled from September 10 to 13, is expected to attract over 10,000 visitors, with participation from across the globe.

Global Participation And Event Details

"This year, the event will welcome runners from 28
Indian states and six Union Territories, while international participants will represent all six inhabited continents, underlining the event's growing stature on the global endurance calendar," stated a press release. Sanjit Rodrigues, Administrative Secretary, Tourism & Culture, UT Ladakh, said, "The decision of the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor, UT Ladakh, to increase the prize pool to Rs 1 crore reflects our commitment to strengthening the event's global stature, promoting sports tourism, and creating greater opportunity for athletes." Alongside the full marathon, half marathon, 11.2km run and 5km Run for Fun, the event hosts two of the world's most demanding ultra-distance races -- the 72km Khardung La Challenge and the 122km Silk Route Ultra.
 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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