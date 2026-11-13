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Ladakh Marathon Unveils Siachen Ultra: The World's Toughest High-Altitude Race

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk November 13, 2026 20:32 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Prepare for the ultimate endurance test as the Ladakh Marathon announces the Siachen Ultra, a 180-km high-altitude race launching in September 2027, set to become the world's toughest ultra-running challenge.

Key Points

  • The Ladakh Marathon will introduce the 180-km Siachen Ultra, billed as the world's toughest high-altitude ultra-running challenge, from September 2027.
  • This invite-only race will take participants from Warshi Village near Siachen to Leh, traversing the Nubra region and the Khardung La pass at an altitude of 17,618 feet.
  • The entire 180-km route will be above 10,000 feet, requiring runners to complete the challenge within a strict 30-hour cutoff under extreme conditions.
  • The Siachen Ultra is dedicated to the courage, service, and sacrifice of the Indian Army in Siachen.
  • The Ladakh Marathon, which began in 2012, is estimated to generate an economic value of Rs 40-45 crore for the region.

The Ladakh Marathon will introduce a 180-km Siachen Ultra, billed as the world's toughest high-altitude ultra-running challenge, from September 2027.

Unveiling The World's Toughest Ultra-Run

The invite-only race will take participants from Warshi Village near Siachen to Leh, traversing the Nubra region and the Khardung La pass at an altitude of 17,618 feet.

 

The entire 180-km route will be above 10,000 feet, with runners required to complete the challenge within a strict 30-hour cutoff. The course will expose participants to extreme temperature variations, long climbs, strong winds and potentially sub-zero conditions.

Participation will be restricted to experienced ultra runners meeting the Ladakh Marathon's eligibility criteria.

The race will be dedicated to the courage, service and sacrifice of the Indian Army in Siachen.

The Siachen Ultra is the latest addition to the Ladakh Marathon's endurance events, following the 72-km Khardung La Challenge and the 122-km Silk Route Ultra, introduced in 2022.

The organisers said the Ladakh Marathon, which began in 2012, is estimated to generate an economic value of Rs 40-45 crore for the region.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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