Ladakh Marathon: The race that tests every runner

Discover how the Ladakh Marathon, one of the world's toughest high-altitude races, continues to attract thousands of runners and significant corporate support without active solicitation, driven by its unique vision and the unparalleled allure of Ladakh's extreme terrain.

Key Points The Ladakh Marathon is a major draw for distance runners due to its unique high-altitude challenge and dramatic landscape.

The event, featuring various races including the 122km Silk Route Ultra Marathon, attracts around 7,600 participants.

Despite not actively seeking sponsors, the marathon has strong corporate backing, with partners like Bisleri engaging in community initiatives.

Ladakh's unique geography, accessibility, and Buddhist heritage are significant attractions for participants.

Organising the race presents challenges, particularly ensuring runner safety and addressing the psychological unpreparedness for low oxygen levels at high altitudes.

The unique challenge of running at high altitude and the allure of Ladakh's dramatic landscape have turned the Ladakh Marathon into a major draw for distance runners, with corporate sponsors also backing the event without being actively pursued, its founder and race director Chewang Motup Goba said.

Around 7,600 runners are expected to push their limits at the four-day event beginning Thursday evening, which features the marathon, half marathon, 10km and 5km races and Khardung La Challenge (72 kms) besides the gruelling 122km Silk Route Ultra Marathon.

Unique Sponsorship Model For High-Altitude Race

Widely regarded as one of the world's toughest races because of its high-altitude route, the Ladakh Marathon has also attracted strong corporate backing despite its organisers not actively seeking sponsors.

"We don't look out for sponsors or those who would fund Ladakh Marathon. They have to come on board with the vision we have. They need to believe what Ladakh Marathon is," Chewang told PTI.

"All sponsors and corporates have come on board looking for Ladakh Marathon. It's a very good partnership. We appreciate their belief in what we believe in and the vision we have for this event," he added.

Chewang said the organisers avoid advertising and instead focus on the experience and purpose of the event.

"We don't seek funding. We don't also indulge in advertising. Those who want to participate are hardcore marathon freaks and they will come in any case. And those who find it a compelling reason to be associated with us, support and sponsor the event will do it in any case," he said.

"The most important aspect is the destination, Ladakh. There's no comparison anywhere in the world."

Ladakh's Allure Beyond The Race Track

Chewang said the corporate partnerships also involve initiatives beyond conventional event branding.

"Bisleri, since they have come on board, every year they have been building a reservoir in some remote villages of Ladakh. So, it's not just putting up billboards and pushing their commercials," he said.

Chewang believes Ladakh's unique geography and accessibility are among the biggest draws for runners.

"There are not many places in the world where you land at 11,500 feet and you drive for 40 minutes and go beyond Everest Base Camp. You're above Everest Base Camp," he said.

He also pointed to the region's Buddhist heritage, centuries-old monasteries and distinctive landscape as added attractions.

Navigating The Extreme Challenges Of High-Altitude Running

But organising a race at such altitude comes with its own set of challenges, particularly in ensuring the safety of thousands of participants.

"It's a huge challenge for us to make sure the runners are really getting the right experience. And the most important is that they are safe," Chewang said.

For runners, Chewang believes the biggest hurdle is often psychological rather than physical.

"One of the biggest challenges for a runner coming here is the psychological unpreparedness because they haven't done any race anywhere at altitude," he said.

"Even at the global level, there's not much research being done on running at such high altitude. The oxygen level is very low. At the Khardung La top, it's 50 per cent of what you have at sea level."

Growing Popularity Despite High Costs

Despite the demanding conditions and high cost of participation, the race continues to grow.

"It is expensive. This event is very expensive as compared to other races in our country. It's not just the registration fee. In Ladakh, to do this, you have to take at least a minimum of 10 days of holiday. You have to fly in and thousands of people are coming in around the same time," Chewang said.