Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet Ahead

Home » Sports » Ladakh Marathon: A Global Sporting Spectacle

Ladakh Marathon: A Global Sporting Spectacle

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
September 06, 2026 18:57 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

The Ladakh Marathon is set to be a global sporting spectacle, attracting nearly 8,000 participants and showcasing the region's unique high-altitude terrain while boosting tourism and local engagement.

Key Points

Around 8,000 participants have registered so far for the upcoming Ladakh Marathon, an official said on Sunday, as Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra reviewed preparations and arrangements for the region's premier sporting event.

Kundra inspected the NDS Indoor Stadium, Leh, describing the growing participation in the Ladakh Marathon as a proud moment for the union territory. "The event has gained recognition well beyond the region and provides an important opportunity to showcase Ladakh's natural landscape, culture and remarkable spirit of endurance to the world," the Chief secretary said.

 

During the review, the organisers informed that around 8,000 participants have registered for the Ladakh Marathon so far, with participation expected from across the country and different parts of the world, an official spokesman said. He said the event is drawing participants from different states and union territories as well as international destinations, making it a significant occasion for Ladakh to host a truly global sporting event.

Promoting Ladakh's Unique Identity

Kundra urged the people of Ladakh, particularly local youth and residents, to participate enthusiastically in the marathon and contribute to making the event a grand success. He emphasised that the participation of local people would add greater meaning and vibrancy to the event while further strengthening Ladakh's identity as a destination for high-altitude sports and adventure.

The Challenging Silk Route Ultra

Referring to the Silk Route Ultra, the Chief Secretary highlighted the remarkable endurance demanded by the 122-km race, which this year begins from Kyagar village in Nubra Valley on September 10 and follows the historic Silk Route through villages including Sumur, Lakjung, Tirith, Khalsar and Khardung before crossing the high-altitude Khardung La and finishing in Leh. He noted that the race reflects the exceptional endurance, resilience and sporting spirit associated with Ladakh, while showcasing the region's challenging terrain and unique high-altitude environment to the wider sporting community.

Ensuring Event Success and Regional Promotion

The Chief Secretary expressed his best wishes to the organisers, participants, volunteers and all stakeholders involved in the Ladakh Marathon and called for coordinated efforts to ensure that the event is conducted smoothly, successfully and to the highest standards. The inspection underscored the UT Administration's commitment to supporting major sporting events in Ladakh and leveraging them to promote sports, fitness, tourism and the region's growing reputation on the national and international sporting map, the spokesman said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

ladakh marathonhigh-altitude sportsashish kundrasilk route ultra

MORE FROM REDIFF

US Open PIX: Two sets down, Cerundolo rallies to shock Fritz
US Open PIX: Two sets down, Cerundolo rallies to shock Fritz
Global Chess League: Carlsen Powers Pipers To Victory; Vishy Anand Loses To Sindarov
Global Chess League: Carlsen Powers Pipers To Victory; Vishy Anand Loses To Sindarov
PHOTOS: Manchester City scrape past promoted Coventry City
PHOTOS: Manchester City scrape past promoted Coventry City

RELATED STORIES

Thousands Brave Rain for Jammu's Inaugural International Marathon
Thousands Brave Rain for Jammu's Inaugural International Marathon
Jammu to Host First Half Marathon to Boost Tourism and Fitness
$relatedarticles[mn].title|replace:'
Jammu Marathon Symbolises J&K's Transformation Since 2019
$relatedarticles[mn].title|replace:'
Arunachal Pradesh Set To Lead Northeast In Sports, Says Minister
$relatedarticles[mn].title|replace:'
PIX: Ladakh's Frozen Lake Marathon sets new Guinness record
$relatedarticles[mn].title|replace:'
Running In The Snow At 10,000 Feet
$relatedarticles[mn].title|replace:'

Web Stories

World Samosa Day: 9 Samosas With Yum Stuffings

World Samosa Day: 9 Samosas With Yum Stuffings
8 Teachers Every Indian Should Know

8 Teachers Every Indian Should Know
7 Krishna Temples Around The World

7 Krishna Temples Around The World
logo

Our ServicesX

News Movies Sports Cricket Business Get Ahead Gurus Astrology Rediff-TV Business Email Rediff Podcast