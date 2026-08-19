Ladakh sets precedent with 4 percent job reservation for outstanding sportspersons

Ladakh is pioneering a new era for athletes by implementing a groundbreaking 4 percent reservation in government jobs, ensuring a secure future for outstanding sportspersons across the Union Territory.

IMAGE: Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena inaugurates a futsal court in Thiksey, Leh, on July 3, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ladakh implements a 4% reservation for outstanding sportspersons in Group 'C' government jobs.

This makes Ladakh the first Union Territory in India to provide a fixed statutory reservation for athletes.

The initiative aims to provide financial security and career pathways for talented youth in sports.

Eligibility includes state/national/international representatives and medal winners in various Khelo India games.

A committee will verify the authenticity of sporting achievements for eligible candidates.

Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday approved a four per cent reservation for outstanding sportspersons in direct recruitment to Group 'C' (Non-Gazetted) posts in the Union Territory administration.

A Lok Bhawan spokesman said with LG's approval, Ladakh now becomes the first UT in the country to provide a fixed four per cent reservation for sportspersons in government jobs.

While other states and UTs do provide reservation and incentives under sports quota, they do not provide any statutory or specified reservation for the same, he said.

"The initiative is aimed at ensuring that no talented youth in Ladakh is forced to give up sporting aspirations, because of the concerns about financial support or future employment, and that excellence in sports becomes a pathway to both pride and a secure career," the Lt Governor said.

Group 'C' covers non-gazetted clerical, technical, and field positions, such as Junior Assistant, Accounts Assistant, and Junior Instructor.

Boosting Sporting Careers In Ladakh

He said the reservation in government jobs is a long-term commitment to the local youth, which needs institutional support system to excel in the field of sports.

"Through reservation in government jobs, assured scholarships, cash incentives, modern infrastructure, scientific coaching and career opportunities, we are creating an ecosystem where talent is recognised, nurtured and rewarded without financial burden on families," Saxena said.

Eligibility Criteria For Sportspersons

Outstanding sportspersons list would cover those who have represented a state or the country in recognised national or international competitions, medal winners in Senior or Junior National Championships, medal winners in Khelo India Youth Games above 18 years, Khelo India Winter Games, Khelo India Para Games and Khelo India University Games, as well as eligible sportspersons who have represented their universities in recognised Inter-University competitions.

He said eligible chess achievers have also been included in accordance with the prescribed DoPT provisions. He said the four percent reservation will be applied across all vertical categories of reservation.

Merit-Based Selection And Verification

He said the reservation framework places greater weight on higher-level sporting achievements and medal-winning performances.

A separate Sports Merit List will be prepared for eligible candidates, with inter-se merit determined according to the level of competition and distinction achieved.

Under the prescribed scoring matrix, an International medal-winning performance carries the highest weightage, followed by Senior National Championships/National Games, Junior National Championships, Inter-University/Khelo India University Games, and Khelo India Youth Games, Khelo India Winter Games and Khelo India Para Games.

The Department of Youth Services and Sports will constitute a three-member committee to assist the recruiting agency or appointing authority in examining the genuineness, recognition status and validity of certificates, competitions and sporting achievements submitted by candidates, the spokesman said.