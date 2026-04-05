La Liga Title Race: Barcelona Extends Lead, Real Madrid Suffers Setback

Barcelona strengthens its La Liga title aspirations with a victory over Atletico Madrid, capitalising on Real Madrid's unexpected defeat to Mallorca in a thrilling weekend of Spanish football.

IMAGE: Robert Lewandowski celebrates with team-mates after scoring Barcelona's second goal against Atletico Madrid. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Key Points Barcelona defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1, with a late goal from Robert Lewandowski, extending their lead in the La Liga title race.

Real Madrid suffered a 2-1 defeat against Mallorca, with Vedat Muriqi scoring the winning goal in added time.

Barcelona now sit seven points ahead of Real Madrid in the La Liga standings with eight games remaining.

Mallorca's victory over Real Madrid marked their first win against them since February 2023 and lifted them above the relegation zone.

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski came off the bench to score a lucky late winner in a 2-1 victory away to 10-man Atletico Madrid on Saturday that moved the defending champions seven points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the LaLiga table.

Barcelona had plenty of motivation after Real's 2-1 loss at Mallorca earlier on Saturday, but it was the hosts who took the lead six minutes before the break through Giuliano Simeone.

The visitors responded with a Marcus Rashford goal three minutes later and Atletico had Nico Gonzalez sent off on the stroke of halftime. Lewandowski was in the right place to net a fortunate rebound three minutes from time.

"We all know what happened this afternoon," Barcelona defender Eric Garcia told broadcaster DAZN of Real Madrid's defeat. "We knew that if we won today, we'd take a very important step forward."

Atletico remain fourth in the standings on 57 points, 19 points off Barcelona and the sides will meet again at the Camp Nou on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash.

The first half brought plenty of chances at both ends, with Atletico's all-time leading scorer Antoine Griezmann at the heart of the home side's attacking threat.

Griezmann created the first opportunity himself, weaving through the Barcelona defence, but sent his effort straight at keeper Joan Garcia and later fired wide after Alex Baena sent a low ball across the area.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal nutmegged Gonzalez before playing a perfect pass forward for Fermin Lopez who put his shot wide under pressure from Nahuel Molina. Yamal also had an attempted lob from a tight angle hit the upright.

The opening goal came when Simeone timed his run to perfection and controlled Clement Lenglet's long pass before sending his shot from just inside the area beyond Garcia into the corner of the net.

IMAGE: Barcelona's Gerard Martin tries to tackle Alexander Sorloth of Atletico Madrid. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Barcelona were back on level terms after Rashford played a one-two with Dani Olmo and his strike went through the legs of keeper Juan Musso, before Gonzalez saw red for his foul on Yamal on the edge of the area.

"They dropped back after the sending off, and they're a very difficult team to score against when they sit deep," Garcia added of Real Madrid's city rivals Atletico. "Some will say they came out to gift us the match, but we had to suffer through it."

Barcelona appeared to have lost their numerical advantage less than one minute into the second half when Gerard Martin was shown a red card for a foul on Thiago Almada, but the referee changed the punishment to yellow after a VAR check.

Yamal sent a shot wide after dribbling his way past four Atletico players and Musso made a point-blank save from Ferran Torres as the visitors piled on the pressure.

Barcelona sprung Lewandowski from the bench with 11 minutes left and after Musso blocked Joao Cancelo's shot, the ball cannoned off the substitute's chest and into the net for a lucky but what could prove to be all-important winning goal.

With eight games remaining in the league for both Barcelona and nearest rivals Real Madrid, the Catalans are in pole position for a second successive title.

Mallorca Stun Real Madrid

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe clashes with RCD Mallorca's Pablo Maffeo. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

Mallorca dealt a major blow to Real Madrid's title aspirations as Vedat Muriqi scored an added-time winner to secure a 2-1 win for the hosts, leaving Real four points behind LaLiga leaders Barcelona who play Atletico Madrid later on Saturday.

Kosovo forward Muriqi, who was panned for his lacklustre performance when his country failed to qualify for the World Cup with a loss to Turkey on Tuesday, broke down in tears as his strike lifted Mallorca two points above the bottom three.

"Sometimes the emotions get the better of you, you can't keep the tears in," said Muriqi, who is second in LaLiga's scoring charts with 18 goals, five below Real's Kylian Mbappe.

"Losing what was a final for us to reach the World Cup, then we're winning and (Real) equalise. Then, the late goal... I'm just happy to repay (the supporters), we want to stay in this division for them."

IMAGE: Mallorca players celebrate after winning their match against Real Madrid. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

Mallorca withstood sustained pressure from Real throughout the first half, as the visitors dominated possession and targeted Mbappe with crosses.

Mbappe had an early shot blocked by a sliding Pablo Torre, before keeper Leo Roman kept out his close-range effort with an outstretched foot in the 22nd minute.

Roman denied Mbappe again with a diving save three minutes later, before keeping out Arda Guler's volley shortly after the half-hour mark.

Mallorca right-back Pablo Maffeo fought back with a probing run in the 35th minute, and his perfect cross found Muriqi, who set up Manu Morlanes in the six-yard box, only for the midfielder to head wide.

But the same attacking blueprint paid off for Mallorca just seven minutes later, when Morlanes sprinted into the box to receive Maffeo's cross with a light touch before dispatching it into the bottom right corner as Real defenders looked on stunned.

Mallorca, leading after scoring from their first shot on target, faced a renewed offensive from Real in the second half, as the visitors brought on Eder Militao, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham at the hour mark.

Militao, playing for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in December, marked his return to soccer with a crucial late equaliser that almost saved the day for Real, as he headed in from Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner in the 88th minute.

But just three minutes later, Muriqi fired the ball into the top corner from Mateo Joseph's pass to seal Mallorca's first win over Real since February 2023.

Real, who next face Bayern Munich in the Champions League, will continue their league campaign against Girona on Friday, while Mallorca host Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

"This defeat is on me and I’ve told the players that... I need them to start thinking about Tuesday’s match now," Real coach Alvaro Arbeloa told reporters.

"I need them to give their all in the Champions League, in a competition that’s absolutely vital. When they come out of the dressing room, they must think only of Bayern."