Rediff.com  » Sports » La Liga PIX: Real Madrid salvage 1-1 draw at lowly Las Palmas

La Liga PIX: Real Madrid salvage 1-1 draw at lowly Las Palmas

August 30, 2024 11:28 IST
Real Madrid vs Las Palmas

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in action with Las Palmas' Marvin Park during their La Liga match at Estadio Gran Canaria, Las Palmas, Spain, on Thursday. Photograph: Borja Suarez/Reuters

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr fired in a second-half penalty to cancel out Alberto Moleiro's early opener as the Spanish giants salvaged a nervy 1-1 draw at lowly Las Palmas on Thursday.

A feeble Real Madrid had to dig deep to avoid a shock first LaLiga defeat of the season in another dreary performance by the champions, who are fourth in the standings with five points from three games, four behind leaders Barcelona.

 

France captain Kylian Mbappe once again failed to deliver as he has yet to score his first goal in LaLiga after joining the Spanish and Champions League winners as a free agent from Paris St Germain in June.

Although manager Carlo Ancelotti made four changes from the team that struggled to win against lowly Valladolid on Sunday, Real once again started the match slow and unfocussed, allowing Las Palmas' Moleiro to slot in a tidy finish from a quick counter in the fifth minute.

The hosts wasted several chances to extend lead against a chaotic and disorganised Real defence, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois making three incredible saves.

Following the break, Rodrygo came off the bench to provide the visitors some much needed pace and creativity that they lacked in the first half.

Las Palmas goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen made fine saves from efforts by Antonio Ruediger, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Vinicius Jr, but it was the forward Sandro who wasted a clear chance to extend the lead for the locals in the 54th minute, hitting the ball well over the bar.

However, the LaLiga champions managed to rescue a point thanks to Vinicius's strike from the penalty spot after a handball by defender Alex Suarez.

Real Madrid will host Betis on Sunday, while 16th placed Las Palmas will travel to the Basque Country to face Alaves.

Girona thrash Osasuna for first win of the season

Girona players celebrate after scoring against Osasuna on Thursday

IMAGE: Girona players celebrate after scoring against Osasuna on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Girona FC/X

Goals from Bryan Gil, Viktor Tsygankov, Abel Ruiz and Cristhian Stuani secured Girona a commanding 4-0 victory over Osasuna on Thursday, earning them their first win of the LaLiga season.

After going toe-to-toe with Real Madrid in the LaLiga title battle last season, Girona started the new campaign with a disappointing draw at Real Betis followed by a 3-0 thrashing at Atletico Madrid.

But roared on by their fans on Wednesday, Girona dominated from the start thanks to an inspired performance by Gil, who arrived in July in a season long loan from Tottenham.

A long range strike from Gil was blocked by the goalkeeper in 22nd minute but he managed to break the deadlock in the 34th minute. He pounced on a cross by Tsygankov to net an acrobatic volley past the goalkeeper.

Girona kept pressuring and Tsygankov extended their lead in the 53rd minute when Lucas Torro sliced a clearance attempt and gifted the ball to the Ukraine midfielder who scored with a tidy finish from inside the box.

Three minutes later, Ruiz scored the third with an unstoppable strike into the top corner and substitute Stuani tapped in the fourth from a Donny van de Beek cross in added time to close the easy win for the locals.

Girona moved up to seventh in the LaLiga standings with four points from three matches.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
