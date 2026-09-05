LaLiga: Mbappe misses penalty; Real Madrid stunned by Betis

Real Betis delivered a stunning upset, ending Real Madrid's perfect LaLiga season with a dramatic 1-0 victory, highlighted by Troy Parrott's late goal and Alvaro Valles's penalty save against Kylian Mbappe.

IMAGE: Real Betis goalkeeper Alvaro Valles celebrates saving a penalty kick from Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in stoppage time of the LaLiga match at Estadio La Cartuja, Seville, on Friday. Photograph: Marcelo Del Pozo/Reuters

Key Points Real Betis ended Real Madrid's perfect LaLiga season with a 1-0 victory.

Substitute Troy Parrott scored the winning goal for Real Betis in the 81st minute.

Real Betis goalkeeper Alvaro Valles saved a crucial stoppage-time penalty from Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho praised his team's effort despite the disappointing result.

The match featured high drama, including a disallowed goal for Real Madrid and Mbappe hitting the crossbar.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe reacts as Real Betis players celebrate after his penalty is saved by goalkeeper Alvaro Valles. Photograph: Marcelo Del Pozo/Reuters

Real Madrid’s perfect start to the LaLiga season ended when Real Betis beat them 1-0, substitute Troy Parrott scoring nine minutes from time and goalkeeper Alvaro Valles saving a stoppage-time penalty from Kylian Mbappe.

The clash began at a high tempo but the pace dropped after the interval in the heat of Seville. Parrott, introduced in the 68th minute, broke the deadlock in the 81st when he reacted quickly after Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois parried a header into his path.

IMAGE: Substitute Troy Parrott (No. 19, extreme right) scores the winning goal for Real Betis. Photograph: Marcelo Del Pozo/Reuters

Mbappe struck the crossbar four minutes later before substitute Carlos Espi met a cross from Vinicius Junior with a spectacular bicycle kick, only for the equaliser to be ruled out for off-side following a VAR review.

Nelson Deossa then nearly sealed victory for hosts Betis with a long-range effort after spotting Courtois off his line, but the goalkeeper recovered to make the save.

Mbappe's Missed Penalty Seals Betis Victory

IMAGE: Troy Parrott celebrates with teammates after scoring. Photograph: Marcelo Del Pozo/Reuters

Madrid got one final opportunity when Natan brought down Vinicius inside the area deep into stoppage time, but Valles saved Mbappe's spot-kick to preserve Betis's lead and secure the three points.

“I don’t know how we lost because we played very well collectively. I cannot fault the attitude of any of my players. We deserved to win but deserving to win does not give you points,” Madrid manager Jose Mourinho said.

“I’m very happy with my players, all of them. I cannot fault any of them individually. As for the penalty, when one of us steps up to take it, we all stand together.

"The Betis players are more streetwise than the Madrid players, who are very honest. With the backing of a fantastic crowd, they manage to gain these kinds of advantages.”