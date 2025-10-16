HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
La Liga heads to Miami - but why play in the US?

October 16, 2025 10:36 IST

Barcelona

IMAGE: UEFA has approved a LaLiga match and a Serie A game to be played abroad, with a fixture between Barcelona and Villarreal taking place in Miami. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

LaLiga's decision to stage a match in Miami later this year is good for football and a reward for the international supporters who pay to watch the league from afar, the Spanish soccer federation's (RFEF) president Rafael Louzan said.

European governing body UEFA has approved a LaLiga match and a Serie A game to be played abroad, with a fixture between Barcelona and Villarreal taking place in Miami, while AC Milan's meeting with Como will be held in Perth, Australia.

 

The LaLiga match, scheduled for December 20 at Hard Rock Stadium, will mark the first time that an official European league match will be played abroad.

"It is a reward for those fans who are behind the screen, in Asia or America, who are paying a fee to watch all the LaLiga matches," Louzan said at the World Football Summit in Madrid on Wednesday.

"It is a gesture for them. It is good for football and promotes the Spanish league around the world. Italy is also going to do it with Serie A in Australia."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
