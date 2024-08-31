News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Barcelona's 7-goal blitz leaves Valladolid in ruins

Barcelona's 7-goal blitz leaves Valladolid in ruins

Source: PTI
August 31, 2024 23:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Barcelona in La Liga

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Dani Olmo scores their sixth goal. Photograph: Bruna Casas/Reuters

Forward Raphinha scored the first hat-trick of his career and delivered two assists to guide an imperious Barcelona to a 7-0 rout of Real Valladolid in LaLiga on Saturday.

Barcelona will go to the international break on top of the standings on a perfect 12 points from four games, five ahead second-placed Villarreal and seven clear of bitter rivals Real Madrid in fourth, both of whom have a game in hand.

 

Facing a Valladolid who gave champions Real Madrid a tough game last weekend, Barcelona were ruthless and showed from the start why they have been Spain's most impressive side this season under new manager Hansi Flick.

Barcelona in La Liga

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Raphinha scores their fourth goal. Photograph: Bruna Casas/Reuters

Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski gave the host a two-goal lead within four minutes with similar efforts from counter- attacks, controlling long balls by Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal before tidy finishes past the goalkeeper.

Jules Kounde extended the lead striking a rebound from a corner in added time before the break and, after Lewandowski hit the post, Raphinha scored twice from close range to extend Barca's lead.

The Brazil international continued his masterclass with an assist to new signing Dani Olmo who, after hitting the post twice and missing an absolute sitter from close-range, finally managed to score in the 82nd minute in his first start for Barca.

Substitute Ferran Torres completed the drubbing from another assist by Raphinha who is second in the LaLiga top-scorer race with three goals, one behind Lewandowski.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rhodes names India's 'complete all-round fielder'...
Rhodes names India's 'complete all-round fielder'...
Paralympics: Nitesh, Sukant in badminton singles semis
Paralympics: Nitesh, Sukant in badminton singles semis
Andre Agassi set to visit India in January
Andre Agassi set to visit India in January
India is land of biggest opportunities: Modi
India is land of biggest opportunities: Modi
EPL: Rice's red card derails Arsenal's winning streak
EPL: Rice's red card derails Arsenal's winning streak
MeToo: CPI-M says accused MLA 'need not resign'
MeToo: CPI-M says accused MLA 'need not resign'
Kolkata victim's family under 'house arrest': Adhir
Kolkata victim's family under 'house arrest': Adhir

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

EPL: Rice's red card derails Arsenal's winning streak

EPL: Rice's red card derails Arsenal's winning streak

Priyansh Arya emulates Yuvraj with 6 sixes in a row!

Priyansh Arya emulates Yuvraj with 6 sixes in a row!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances