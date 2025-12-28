Kyrgios overpowers Sabalenka in Battle of the Sexes

IMAGE: Nick Kyrgios and Aryna Sabalenka embrace at the net after their "Battle of the Sexes" exhibition match in Dubai on Sunday. Photograph: Christopher Pike/Reuters

Nick Kyrgios beat Aryna Sabalenka 6‑3, 6‑3 on Sunday in a "Battle of the Sexes" exhibition match billed as a modern take on Billie Jean King's famous win over Bobby Riggs over 50 years ago, but one that ignited controversy over its relevance and meaning.

The clash between four-times Grand Slam champion Sabalenka and former World No. 13 Kyrgios was billed as entertainment but critics warned that it risked reducing women's tennis to a sideshow and trivialising its progress toward equality.

The match that gave the event its name was the 1973 "Battle of the Sexes" when women's tennis pioneer King beat 55-year-old former Grand Slam winner Riggs, who had said that the standard of women's tennis could never match that of the men's game.

IMAGE: Aryana Sabalenka in action. Photograph: Christopher Pike/Reuters

King told the BBC that although this year's clash carried the same tagline, it lacked the stakes of her showdown with Riggs, a contest she described as a fight for social change in a vastly different cultural era.

"I don't think many people would have put their hand up to be in this position, especially in my position," Kyrgios said.

"Obviously, Aryna was up for the challenge. The scoreline was closer than it was. I was under the pump there ... and then anything happens once the crowd gets behind it. I was nervous."

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka’s side of the court was 9 percent smaller than the Nick Kyrgios' side. Photograph: Christopher Pike/Reuters

Playing in front of a sold-out crowd at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena, Kyrgios negotiated the slightly smaller "equaliser" court on women's world number one Sabalenka's side to secure victory after an entertaining contest played under modified rules.

With a one-serve-per-point rule in effect, both players faltered on their deliveries in crucial moments before Kyrgios broke for a 4-3 lead and went on to take the opening set.

The maverick Australian was drenched in sweat and appeared out of breath in the second set after going 1-3 down, while his opponent danced to the music during a strategic timeout, but he persevered to make it 3-3 after Sabalenka sent a shot long.

Unlike Riggs, who had long retired from the men's tour when he took on fellow American King, Kyrgios is an active player on the ATP Tour even though his recent seasons have been blighted by a succession of wrist and knee injuries.

IMAGE: Aryana Sabalenka led the second set 3-1, but Nick Kyrgios recovered to make it 3-3. Photograph: Christopher Pike/Reuters

The former Wimbledon runner-up, a major draw on and off the court with his natural talent and charisma, managed only five professional singles matches in 2025.

"It was a really tough match," Kyrgios added.

"She's a hell of a competitor and such a great champion. Obviously, she's a multiple Grand Slam champion. And I didn't really know what to expect.

"As I said before this whole event, whatever role I was to play, it was another great opportunity to go out here. She broke my serve numerous times. And honestly, I had to strap it because she was putting the pressure on; hitting amazing shots. I would love to play her again and showcase her talent and also what I have left in the tank. Ultimately, it was a really hard-fought battle and there were breaks back and forth.

"Seeing someone as great as Aryna out here, and myself, it truly is a spectacle and I think this is a great moving stepping stone forward for the sport of tennis."

IMAGE: Nick Kyrios plays a return shot to Sabalenka. Photograph: Christopher Pike/Reuters

Kyrgios, who shortened the points with cheeky drop shots and used variations on his serve to good effect, pulled away and sealed the victory on serve before sharing a warm embrace with Belarusian Sabalenka at the net.

"I think I put on a great fight," Sabalenka said.

"He was struggling. He got really tight. I'm happy to see that the guy is getting tight and (after) taking away one of my serves. I think it was a great level.

"I made a lot of great shots, moved a lot to the net ... great drop shots, Nick, great serving. I really enjoyed the show and I feel like the next time when I play him, I already know the tactics. I know his strengths, his weaknesses, and it's going to be a better match for sure."