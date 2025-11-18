HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Kyrgios, Medvedev, Rybakina set to enthrall fans in India

Kyrgios, Medvedev, Rybakina set to enthrall fans in India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 18, 2025 14:31 IST

x

Nick Kyrgios

IMAGE: 2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has played only five matches in 2025 because of injuries. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images/Reuters

A clutch of top international stars, including former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, Australian Nick Kyrgios and 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina, are set to enthrall fans in India when the World Tennis League makes its debut, in Bengaluru, on December 17.

This is the first time that the four-day event, which began in 2022, has been taken out of the UAE, and the fourth edition will be played at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium.

Apart from Medvedev and Rybakina, Kyrgios, French star Gael Monfils and former women's World No 2 Paula Badosa will be seen in action.

Rohan Bopanna, who retired from top-level tennis recently, Sumit Nagal, Yuki Bhambri, Ankita Raina, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Maaya Revathi will ensure Indian representation in the league.

Talking about her first appearance in India, World No. 5 Rybakina said, "I've heard so much about the tennis culture in India, and I'm thrilled to make my debut here with WTL. I'm ready to enjoy every moment on the court with my team."

Elena Rybakina

IMAGE: World No. 5 Elena Rybakina is excited to play for the first time in India. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

The WTL will see four teams playing in a round-robin format, and each set of matches will consist of men's singles, women's singles, and two doubles events.

After the round-robin, the top two teams will advance to the final.

 

Mahesh Bhupathi, the 12-time doubles Grand Slam Champion and Co-Founder of the WTL, said: "India has always shared a deep and lasting connection with tennis, and the WTL's arrival here is an opportunity to strengthen that bond.

"With international champions sharing the court with India's top talent, we hope to inspire the next generation of players and showcase tennis as a sport."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Indian Archers' Night Ordeal In Riot-Hit Dhaka!
Indian Archers' Night Ordeal In Riot-Hit Dhaka!
An Emotional Homecoming For Barca After 915 Days!
An Emotional Homecoming For Barca After 915 Days!
Germany, Netherlands seal 2026 World Cup spots
Germany, Netherlands seal 2026 World Cup spots
Big names, new faces: Who's confirmed for WC 2026
Big names, new faces: Who's confirmed for WC 2026
5 Mistakes Which Cost India Kolkata Test
5 Mistakes Which Cost India Kolkata Test

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Nations Drinking The Most Scotch

webstory image 2

10 Nations With The Most Women In Parliament

webstory image 3

Chicken Foo Yung: 15-Min Omelette Recipe

VIDEOS

India pushes affordable GPUs Jitin Prasada on Governments plans for usage Of AI0:40

India pushes affordable GPUs Jitin Prasada on Governments...

Congress MP Shafi Parambil opposes SIR, warns of political pressure on officials2:14

Congress MP Shafi Parambil opposes SIR, warns of...

Rescue operations underway after a stone mine collapse in Sonbhadra, 5 bodies recovered1:30

Rescue operations underway after a stone mine collapse in...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO