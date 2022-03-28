News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Kyrgios credits Osaka in helping him tackle demons

Kyrgios credits Osaka in helping him tackle demons

March 28, 2022 13:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kyrgios said he had moved on from the "dark places" in his life and had found a kindred spirit in Osaka, who has blazed a trail on the topic of mental health in sport.

IMAGE: Nick Kyrgios said he had moved on from the "dark places" in his life and had found a kindred spirit in Naomi Osaka, who has blazed a trail on the topic of mental health in sport. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios on Sunday credited four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka for helping him to deal with his inner demons.

After the Australian produced a clinical display to dispatch Italy's Fabio Fognini in the third round of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami, he once again opened up about the mental struggles he had endured over the past few years.

 

Kyrgios said he had moved on from the "dark places" in his life and had found a kindred spirit in Osaka, who has blazed a trail on the topic of mental health in sport.

"Naomi kind of pulled the pin at that French Open (in 2021) when she (disclosed she) was dealing with all that negative kind of emotion, and when she just kind of pulled the pin, I related to that," said Kyrgios.

"I felt like I constantly played so much under that mental stress and negativity that I genuinely just couldn't function anymore with the pressures. I couldn't function with the negativity."

Osaka withdrew from last year's French Open following a row with tournament organisers over media duties, explaining that she had been suffering from depression for almost three years.

Her disclosure inspired a number of top athletes to make public their own struggles.

"Every day was just constant negativity from you guys, from eventually my family, eventually from my friends, from everyone. There was no positivity, and it was just eating me up and I just genuinely hated my life.

"It's taken a long time, and obviously I'm just towards a point where I'm just happy now... I had to fix it myself."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Sports Shorts: Another F2 podium finish for Daruvala
Sports Shorts: Another F2 podium finish for Daruvala
Punjab Kings' WAGs Add Glamour
Punjab Kings' WAGs Add Glamour
Canada qualify for FIFA World Cup after 36-year wait
Canada qualify for FIFA World Cup after 36-year wait
Ness Wadia wants to get into women's IPL
Ness Wadia wants to get into women's IPL
Soren makes it easy in BJP's Op Lotus in Jharkhand
Soren makes it easy in BJP's Op Lotus in Jharkhand
Suvendu accused of punching TMC MLA in the nose
Suvendu accused of punching TMC MLA in the nose
IPL 2022: GT vs LSG: Who Will Win?
IPL 2022: GT vs LSG: Who Will Win?

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Tennis: Bopanna-Shapovalov in Miami Open quarters

Tennis: Bopanna-Shapovalov in Miami Open quarters

SEE: Bhuvi with his little princess

SEE: Bhuvi with his little princess

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances