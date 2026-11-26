Nick Kyrgios, Elina Svitolina, and Belinda Bencic headline the World Tennis League in Bengaluru, promising four days of intense team battles culminating in the championship final on December 20.

Photograph: Jayne Kamin/Reuters

Key Points Nick Kyrgios, Alexander Bublik, Elina Svitolina, Belinda Bencic, and Karolina Pliskova will headline the World Tennis League (WTL) starting on December 17.

The four-day event in Bengaluru will feature exciting team matchups, with the championship final scheduled for December 20.

The league opens on December 17 with Hawks taking on Aussie Mavericks Kites, followed by AKRIXX Eagles facing Game Changers Falcons.

Key matchups include Kyrgios-led AKRIXX Eagles against Svitolina's Game Changers Falcons on the opening day, and Kyrgios facing Bublik on December 18.

Nick Kyrgios, Alexander Bublik, Elina Svitolina, Belinda Bencic and Karolina Pliskova are set to headline the World Tennis League (WTL) starting in Bengaluru on December 17.

The four-day event promises a series of exciting team matchups as the four sides battle for a place in the championship final.

World Tennis League Schedule Unveiled

The league will open on December 17 with Hawks taking on Aussie Mavericks Kites, followed by AKRIXX Eagles facing Game Changers Falcons.

The opening day's fixtures will see Olympic champion Bencic and former world No. 1 Pliskova lead their respective teams into the competition, before the spotlight shifts to the clash between Kyrgios-led AKRIXX Eagles and Svitolina's Game Changers Falcons.

The December 18 schedule will see Game Changers Falcons take on Hawks, with Svitolina and Bencic's teams going head-to-head, followed by Aussie Mavericks Kites facing AKRIXX Eagles. The day will also bring Kyrgios and Bublik into opposing team line-ups.

The league stage will conclude on December 19, with Game Changers Falcons taking on Aussie Mavericks Kites before AKRIXX Eagles face Hawks.

With the final league-stage fixtures set to determine the teams advancing to the championship, the stakes will rise as the competition approaches its climax.

The championship final is scheduled for December 20.