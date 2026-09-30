Kynan Chenai's Asian Games Gold: The Story Of A Lucky 30-Year-Old Barrel

Indian shooter Kynan Chenai clinched a historic trap mixed team gold at the Asian Games, crediting his remarkable success to a 30-year-old gun barrel inherited from his national champion father, Darius Chenai.

Photograph: Bryan Foo/Reuters

Key Points Kynan Chenai won trap mixed team gold at the Asian Games with a 30-year-old gun barrel from his father, Darius Chenai.

The vintage barrel, previously used by Darius to win national championships, is now considered Kynan's lucky charm.

Kynan has no intention of returning the barrel to his father, despite Darius's requests.

The victory marks Kynan's third Asian Games medal and India's first mixed team trap gold, setting an Asian record.

Kynan's calm approach and focus on controllable factors, even amidst partner Neeru Dhanda's initial struggles, were crucial to their gold medal win.

Kynan Chenai may have struck gold at the Asian Games on Wednesday, but the real star was a 30-year-old gun barrel that once belonged to his father, Darius, a two-time national trap champion.

Kynan had borrowed the barrel, with his father's knowledge, and made it his own. Now, after helping him win the trap mixed team gold alongside Neeru Dhanda, it has become a prized possession he has no intention of returning.

"I was shooting a high-rib Perazzi gun for a while and then, exactly last year, I changed to a flat-rib gun, which ended up being my dad's barrel. I had to steal his barrel, with his knowledge," Kynan said with a laugh.

The Lucky Barrel's Legacy

A high, flat (parallel) rib on a shotgun is an elevated sighting plane that runs parallel to the barrel, raising the shooter's line of sight while maintaining a level profile from the rear end of the barrel to the muzzle.

"We did a little bit of work on the barrel, and it's working really well for me. It's a very old barrel, around 30 years old. My dad won two national championships with it, so I'm using it now, and we have a good result," Kynan said.

The barrel, however, was not the one Kynan used in the last Asian Games. Back then, he had competed with his own high-rib Perazzi.

Asked if the barrel had become his lucky charm, Kynan said, "Yeah, it's definitely a lucky charm. I'm not changing this anytime soon."

Father's Mentorship and Future Plans

"I haven't spoken to him right now. He keeps saying I need to give him back my barrel. But I don't think that's happening. He's not getting it back," Kynan said.

Darius, who continues to compete in the super senior category at the national championships, has remained closely involved in his son's shooting career.

While Kynan relies on national coach Peter Wilson for technical guidance and has Czech shooter David Kostelecky as his personal coach, his father remains an important sounding board.

The two had a lengthy conversation on Tuesday after Kynan endured a disappointing individual campaign. It was not a dressing-down, but a reminder that even years of preparation do not guarantee results.

Historic Gold and Team Performance

"My dad and I actually had a chat last night about my individual tournament, which didn't go so well. He was just saying that I know you put in a lot of work, but sometimes it doesn't go your way and all that. So today, I'll have a different chat with him," he said.

The conversation was more about regrouping and planning for the future than anticipating a gold medal. Darius, Kynan said, had already begun thinking about the upcoming season.

"He's just going to be really happy because the chat we had yesterday wasn't pointing towards a gold medal today," he said.

"We'll settle down after today's competition and make a plan for the upcoming season. From November onwards, he's still going to make a plan. Definitely, he's not going to let me go."

The victory on Wednesday was Kynan's third Asian Games medal, following the men's team gold and individual bronze in 2023.

But the two gold medals, he said, stood out, with the latest carrying the distinction of being India's first mixed team trap gold at the Asian Games.

"Both the golds, man. Definitely both the golds. Firstly, the men's team gold with Prithviraj (Tondaiman) and Zorawar (Sandhu), and secondly, this team gold. We have the Asian record, so that's special," he said.

"This one is particularly special because it's the first mixed team gold in this competition. Now we hold the Asian record as well, so that's a big thing too."

Overcoming Challenges to Victory

The victory was far from straightforward, with Neeru struggling with fatigue after competing in relentless rain during her individual gold-winning campaign a day earlier. She missed three of her first five shots in the final, while Kynan also missed once, leaving the Indian pair with just six hits from their opening 10 attempts.

But Kynan remained unfazed, concentrating on his own shooting rather than the misses at the other end.

"Honestly, I didn't see her miss it. I just heard it. I was too busy doing what I was doing," he said.

"I know she's been really tired, shooting yesterday as well in the rain. But she needed a couple of targets to warm up. So once she got going, it was good."

Kynan went on to hit all his next 19 targets, providing the stability that India needed, while Neeru found her rhythm and struck 13 consecutive targets. The pair built a three-shot lead over Qatar, enough to secure gold even though Neeru missed her final two shots.

Kynan's relaxed demeanour was also evident during a five-minute interruption caused by a machine malfunction. While the enforced break could have disrupted the rhythm of the finalists, he used it to chat and joke with Wilson.

"I tend to have a very relaxed approach when breakdowns happen or when we have to wait. I tend to chat with the coach," he said.

Kynan has learnt to balance that relaxed approach with the discipline required at the highest level. Wilson, he said, has repeatedly reminded him and Neeru to trust their process and focus on what they can control.

"What that means is to be within yourself. Focus on what you can control. Focus on mounting your gun, how much time it takes to call the target. All that stuff is in our control. What's not in our control is the score. It's already written," he said.

For now, though, the focus is on celebrating a historic gold. And when Kynan speaks to Darius after the triumph, one thing is unlikely to be up for discussion: the return of the barrel.