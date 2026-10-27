Mao Meme Controversy: Chinese Brands Sever Ties With Mbappe

French football superstar Kylian Mbappe is facing significant commercial fallout in China after reportedly making a controversial remark about the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe's reported Mao remark has triggered backlash in China. Photograph: Juan Barbosa/Reuters

Key Points Kylian Mbappe reportedly referred to Mao Zedong as 'some guy — I think he’s a Chinese dictator' in an online video, sparking widespread outrage in China.

Chinese brands, including Mengniu, Shanghai Milkground Food Tech, and Eastroc Beverage, have terminated their cooperation with Mbappe, citing zero tolerance for disrespect.

China's state television has halted broadcasts of matches and advertisements involving Mbappe, and related topics are trending on Weibo.

Jokes or satire about Mao Zedong are considered a social taboo and disrespectful in China.

China's Foreign Ministry stated that actions hurting Chinese feelings will be met with joint opposition from society.

A number of Chinese brands have cut ties with French soccer captain Kylian Mbappe over comments he reportedly made referring to the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong, underscoring how swiftly international celebrities can come unstuck in a crucial market.

In a video that emerged online on Monday, Mbappe is heard saying that the funniest meme he had seen of himself was one where his face had been photoshopped on to that of "some guy — I think he’s a Chinese dictator."

Reuters has not been able to authenticate the video. His comments were believed to be an apparent reference to a meme of Mbappe superimposed on an image of Mao, one of several using the soccer player’s face and other historical figures.

In China, satire or jokes about Mao, the country’s founding leader who died in 1976, are considered disrespectful and remain a social taboo. "A remark about an internet meme has triggered a backlash among his Chinese fans, threatened his lucrative commercial relationships and offered a sharp reminder of the limits of celebrity influence," state media outlet China Daily said.

Commercial Fallout and Public Outcry

Many other Chinese media outlets on Tuesday also condemned Mbappe's apparent remarks but did not repeat them. "What did he say? Many Chinese would rather not repeat it," the state-backed Global Times said.

"The message from Chinese consumers is clear: Respect is not optional; one doesn't get to profit from China while disrespecting it. Not a chance."

Brands including dairy companies Mengniu and Shanghai Milkground Food Tech as well as Eastroc Beverage said they were ceasing all cooperation with Mbappe, who plays his club soccer for Real Madrid, effective immediately.

The companies said they "firmly oppose and have zero tolerance for any words or actions that hurt the feelings of the Chinese people."

State Media Response and Trending Topics

China's state television has halted broadcasts of all matches and events involving LaLiga and Mbappe, and all advertisements involving Mbappe have been removed, state-backed media outlet the Paper reported on Tuesday. Mbappe's representatives, LaLiga and Real Madrid did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As of 0700 GMT, four topics related to Mbappe were still among the top 10 trending searches on China's social media platform Weibo.

Some netizens called for China to "blacklist" Mbappe and reduce his commercial value to zero.

These comments received hundreds of likes. Fans have been creating memes superimposing Mbappe's face on images of military and political leaders to suggest that he has the power to call the shots at the teams he plays for.

In an interview with L'Equipe last month, Mbappe said that while some aspects of the meme trend were harmless fun, the viral ones depicting him as a dictator showed "a lack of political and human awareness."

When asked about the incident, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry said that words and actions that hurt the feelings of the Chinese people "will naturally be met with joint opposition from all sectors of Chinese society."