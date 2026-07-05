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Kylian Mbappe's penalty takes France into World Cup quarter-finals

July 05, 2026 04:53 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Kylian Mbappe's penalty kick gave France a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Paraguay, propelling them into the World Cup quarter-finals and making him the tournament's joint top scorer.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring from the penalty spot during the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against Paraguay at Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring from the penalty spot during the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against Paraguay at Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. Photograph: Bill Streicher/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points

  • Kylian Mbappe scored the winning penalty for France.
  • France defeated Paraguay 1-0 in the World Cup last 16.
  • The victory sends France to a quarter-final match against Morocco.
  • Mbappe's goal made him joint top scorer of the tournament with Lionel Messi.
  • The decisive penalty was awarded after a VAR review for a foul on Desire Doue.

Kylian Mbappe beats past Paraguay's goalkeeper Orlando Gill from the penalty spot.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe sends Paraguay's goalkeeper Orlando Gill the wrong way from the penalty spot. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Kylian Mbappe scored from the penalty spot to earn France a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Paraguay in the World Cup last 16 on Saturday and send them into a quarter-final against Morocco.

In an ill-tempered, cagey match, in scorching heat, at Philadelphia Stadium, Pennsylvania, France got the breakthrough in the 70th minute after substitute Desire Doue was tripped by Diego Gomez on a run into the box.

 

The referee awarded the penalty after a VAR review.

Mbappe converted the spot kick, sending Paraguay's goalkeeper Orlando Gill the wrong way.

Mbappe's seventh of the World Cup drew him level with Argentina's Lionel Messi as the tournament's top scorer.

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