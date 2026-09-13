Mbappe Scores Brace As Real Madrid Rout Rayo Vallecano In LaLiga

Kylian Mbappe's impressive two-goal performance, including an early penalty, propelled Real Madrid to a commanding 4-1 LaLiga victory over Rayo Vallecano.

IMAGE: Alvaro Carreras celebrates scoring Real Madrid's second goal with Kylian Mbappe. Photograph: Alejandro Martinez Velez/Reuters

Key Points Kylian Mbappe scored two goals, including an early penalty, to lead Real Madrid to a 4-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano.

Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham also found the net for Real Madrid, with Bellingham scoring a side-footed goal in the first half.

Rayo Vallecano pulled a goal back through Sergio Camello, but Mbappe sealed the win with his second goal in the 91st minute.

The win places Real Madrid on 12 points, level with LaLiga leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand.

Other LaLiga results saw Espanyol beat Osasuna 2-0, Racing Santander defeat Alaves 2-1, and Athletic Club draw 1-1 with Elche.

Kylian Mbappe scored two goals as Real Madrid enjoyed a comfortable 4-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Mbappe got his sixth goal of the season in the 14th minute, from a penalty, after Rayo defender Florian Lejeune fouled Alvaro Carreras in the box.

First Half Dominance

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe scores Real Madrid's first goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Alejandro Martinez Velez/Reuters

Three minutes later Carreras exchanged passes with Mbappe, after Lejeune had gifted the ball to Vinicius Junior, and sent a shot into the net.

Wingers Vinicius and Yan Diomande, making his first start for Real since joining in August, found ample space to operate in and after 34 minutes the Brazilian raced down the left before picking out Jude Bellingham, just inside the box, who side-footed into the bottom corner with minimal fuss.

Mbappe hit the post late in the first half but the only danger to Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois's clean sheet came from a long-range strike by Andrei Ratiu which the Belgian pushed away.

Second Half Action

IMAGE: Jude Bellingham tries to find his way past Rayo Vallecano's Florian Lejeune. Photograph: Alejandro Martinez Velez/Reuters

The lack of tension was evident early in the second period, with Rayo's Pedro Diaz hitting the post.

The visitors pulled a goal back after 51 minutes when, after a cheap giveaway, Sergio Camello sneaked the ball through Ibrahima Konate's legs and into the corner of the net.

Rayo were now enjoying comfortable possession in the Real Madrid half and were keeping Courtois busy.

On the Real Madrid bench, manager Jose Mourinho's anger was mirrored by whistles from the crowd.

Real Go Level With Barcelona

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Yan Diomande in action with Rayo Vallecano's Alvaro Garcia and Unai Lopez . Photograph: Alejandro Martinez Velez/Reuters

With 13 minutes to go, Real's Denzel Dumfries drew a spectacular save from goalkeeper Emil Audero after connecting with substitute Arda Guler's cross.

Real Madrid closed out the game with a second goal from Mbappe on the counter-attack in the 91st minute, moving him on to seven goals in six games in all competitions.

The result put Real Madrid on 12 points, level with leaders Barcelona who play Levante on Sunday.

Espanyol beat Osasuna 2-0 with an early brace from Roberto Fernandez, while Racing Santander came from behind to defeat in-form Alaves 2-1.

Elche went ahead at San Mames through a second-half penalty from Facundo Buonanotte, but Athletic Club captain Inaki Williams found an equaliser with 11 minutes remaining and the game finished 1-1.