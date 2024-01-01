News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Kvitova expecting first child; to miss Australian Open

Kvitova expecting first child; to miss Australian Open

January 01, 2024 10:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Petra Kvitova will miss the year’s first Grand Slam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Petra Kvitova/Instragram

Former Australian Open runner-up Petra Kvitova said on Monday she is expecting her first child with husband and long-time coach Jiri Vanek and would miss the year's first Grand Slam which begins in two weeks.

Twice Wimbledon champion Kvitova, 33, is not playing in the ongoing tune-up tournaments in Australia, but her name featured in the entry list for the Jan. 14-28 Melbourne Park major.

 

"On the first day of 2024 I wanted to wish you a happy new year and share the exciting news that Jiri and I will be welcoming a baby into our family this summer," Kvitova said on X with pictures of the pair holding a sonogram and a onesie.

She added on Instagram that she would miss her annual trip to Australia.

"I'm looking forward to spending some time at home preparing for this exciting next chapter in our lives." Kvitova added.

Kvitova lost the 2019 Australian Open final to Naomi Osaka, who made her comeback to the tour earlier on Monday following 15 months out during which she had her first child.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
2nd Test: Should India Continue With Gill?
2nd Test: Should India Continue With Gill?
David Warner retires from ODIs before farewell Test
David Warner retires from ODIs before farewell Test
Luton's Lockyer doing well after cardiac arrest
Luton's Lockyer doing well after cardiac arrest
The IPL's Pay Problem
The IPL's Pay Problem
When Munna Bhai Was In Jail
When Munna Bhai Was In Jail
Neeraj Chopra Sets His Mark On Paris Gold
Neeraj Chopra Sets His Mark On Paris Gold
Insurance for Millennials: Why YOU Must Start Early
Insurance for Millennials: Why YOU Must Start Early

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

How much the Australian Open winners will take home

How much the Australian Open winners will take home

How motherhood transformed Naomi Osaka's tennis

How motherhood transformed Naomi Osaka's tennis

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances