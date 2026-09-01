Kushner defends FIFA's $20 billion gamble, but concedes political miscalculation

Josh Kushner said Thrive Capital misjudged football’s political dynamics, would have avoided FIFA’s failed $20 billion rights plan, but still supports its aim of broader investment.

IMAGE: Josh Kushner attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley Media and Technology Conference at the Sun Valley Resort in Sun Valley, Idaho, on July 10, 2026. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Key Points Josh Kushner said Thrive Capital misjudged the political dynamics of global football when it joined Infantino’s FFE proposal.

Infantino abandoned the $20 billion plan in July after fierce opposition from UEFA and other football stakeholders.

UEFA is seeking FIFA-related documents and testimony in the US as part of a planned criminal complaint in Switzerland.

Kushner continues to support FFE’s stated goal of distributing more investment among FIFA’s 211 member associations.

Venture capitalist Josh Kushner said his company Thrive would not have become involved in FIFA President Gianni Infantino's proposal to sell part of the commercial rights of the World Cup to private investors if they had known how it would play out.

Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, defended the principle of Infantino's ill-fated FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal but said Thrive had not fully understood the politics of soccer.

$20 Billion Plan Triggers Backlash

Infantino withdrew the proposal, which valued the commercial rights of the World Cup and other FIFA tournaments at $20 billion, in late July in the face of a fierce backlash from European governing body UEFA and other stakeholders in the game.

"While we stand behind the motivations of FFE, we failed to appreciate the political dynamics of global football, and the lengths some would go to," the American billionaire said in a statement on Monday.

"Thrive has a long track record of being a partner to all constituents. Had we known what this would devolve into, we would not have gotten involved."

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UEFA Seeks Evidence Against FIFA

UEFA last week asked a US federal court for permission to obtain testimony and documents from FIFA entities in Florida for use in a planned criminal complaint in Switzerland against Infantino, according to a court filing.

The filing, seen by Reuters, requests all communications between FIFA and Thrive and other investors and advisors over the FFE proposal.

Thrive Capital was named by Infantino as the "anchor investor" in the proposal in his letter to FIFA's 211 members in late July.

Although he has apologised for "errors" made during the aborted proposal, Infantino has subsequently defended the concept behind FFE as a vehicle to distribute more money to poorer national soccer federations.

Kushner Backs Goal of Wider Investment

Kushner echoed those comments in his statement.

"Money in football has historically been concentrated amongst a small group of countries," he added.

"The idea behind FFE was to direct more capital and equity equally amongst all 211 member countries, providing significantly more investment to underdeveloped nations to nurture local talent, support grassroots football, enhance the fan experience, and ultimately grow the global game everywhere.

"It was an idea that every member association would vote on, not an obligation or determination."

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