Kushare finishes 6th in men's high jump at World Athletics

IMAGE: Sarvesh Kushare failed in his three attempts to clear 2.31m. Photograph: Sarvesh Kushare/Instagram

India's Sarvesh Kushare finished a creditable sixth as he cleared 2.28m -- his personal best in the men's high jump at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Kushare kept himself in contention for an elusive medal as he cleared 2.28m on the third and final attempt, which only seven competitors managed to clear.

'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai!' he yelled out after his successful jump to clear 2.28m.

However, he failed in his three attempts to clear 2.31m, which only four athletes could clear.