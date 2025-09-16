HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kushare finishes 6th in men's high jump at World Athletics

September 16, 2025 19:19 IST

Sarvesh Kushare

IMAGE: Sarvesh Kushare failed in his three attempts to clear 2.31m. Photograph: Sarvesh Kushare/Instagram

India's Sarvesh Kushare finished a creditable sixth as he cleared 2.28m -- his personal best in the men's high jump at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Kushare kept himself in contention for an elusive medal as he cleared 2.28m on the third and final attempt, which only seven competitors managed to clear.

'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai!' he yelled out after his successful jump to clear 2.28m.

 

However, he failed in his three attempts to clear 2.31m, which only four athletes could clear.

'Suarkumar': Yousuf Abuses Suryakumar on Live TV
Konstas slams century as Australia A dominate Day 1
India's cricket jersey gets new sponsor - Apollo Tyres
China Masters: Sindhu back in form with crushing win
What will happen if Pakistan pulls out of Asia Cup?
