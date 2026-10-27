Home  » Sports » Kushagra Rawat, Sajan Prakash Clinch Gold At Inaugural National Aquatic Championships

Kushagra Rawat, Sajan Prakash Clinch Gold At Inaugural National Aquatic Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 27, 2026 10:37 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Delhi's Kushagra Rawat and seasoned swimmer Sajan Prakash showcased their prowess by clinching gold medals at the inaugural Short Course Senior National Aquatic Championships on Monday, highlighting top performances in Indian swimming.

Key Points

  • Kushagra Rawat of Delhi secured the gold medal in the men's 1500m freestyle event on Monday.
  • Seasoned swimmer Sajan Prakash, representing Police, won the men's 50m butterfly event.
  • Maharashtra's Advait Page claimed victory in the men's 400m medley.
  • Tvisha Nikhil Dixit took top honours in the women's 400m medley.
  • The event was the inaugural Short Course Senior National Aquatic Championships.

Delhi's Kushagra Rawat clinched the gold medal in the men's 1500m freestyle event at the inaugural Short Course Senior National Aquatic Championships here on Monday.

Top Swimmers Dominate Events

The 26-year-old clocked 15 minutes 17.46 seconds to finish on top ahead of Sharan S of Karnataka (15:17.86). Atharvraj Patil (15:45.26) of Services Sports Control Board was a distant third.

 

Seasoned swimmer Sajan Prakash, representing Police, won the men's 50m butterfly in 23.19 seconds. Kerala's Tanish George Matthew (23.52 seconds) clinched the silver medal, while Maharashtra's Mihir Ambre (23.80 seconds) bagged the bronze.

Maharashtra's Advait Page won the men's 400m medley in 4 minutes 24.76 seconds, with Karnataka's Shivank Vishwanath (4:26.58) and Telangana's Dhulipudi Varshith (4:29.82) also finishing on the podium.

Tvisha Nikhil Dixit took the top honours in the women's 400m medley with a time of 4 minutes 59.27 seconds, with Shreenithi Natesan (5:02.92) and Sanithi Mukherjee (5:04.42) finishing second and third respectively.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

kushagra rawatsajan prakashnational aquatic championshipsswimming indiashort course swimming

More From Rediff

India eye 6th Asian Champions Trophy title on home soil

India eye 6th Asian Champions Trophy title on home soil
Rybakina finds winning formula after years of final woes

Rybakina finds winning formula after years of final woes
Para Athletes Sheetal Devi, Mona Agarwal, Nitesh Kumar Bring Glory To India

Para Athletes Sheetal Devi, Mona Agarwal, Nitesh Kumar Bring Glory To India

Related Stories

Sports Shorts: Kushagra, Natraj continue to shine with gold

Sports Shorts: Kushagra, Natraj continue to shine with gold

Web Stories

Lava Aura Curve: Price And Features

Lava Aura Curve: Price And Features
Realme P4s Lite Arrives In India

Realme P4s Lite Arrives In India
Dell Pro Rugged 14: What To Know

Dell Pro Rugged 14: What To Know

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026