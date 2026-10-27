Kushagra Rawat, Sajan Prakash Clinch Gold At Inaugural National Aquatic Championships

Delhi's Kushagra Rawat and seasoned swimmer Sajan Prakash showcased their prowess by clinching gold medals at the inaugural Short Course Senior National Aquatic Championships on Monday, highlighting top performances in Indian swimming.

Key Points Kushagra Rawat of Delhi secured the gold medal in the men's 1500m freestyle event on Monday.

Seasoned swimmer Sajan Prakash, representing Police, won the men's 50m butterfly event.

Maharashtra's Advait Page claimed victory in the men's 400m medley.

Tvisha Nikhil Dixit took top honours in the women's 400m medley.

The event was the inaugural Short Course Senior National Aquatic Championships.

Delhi's Kushagra Rawat clinched the gold medal in the men's 1500m freestyle event at the inaugural Short Course Senior National Aquatic Championships here on Monday.

Top Swimmers Dominate Events

The 26-year-old clocked 15 minutes 17.46 seconds to finish on top ahead of Sharan S of Karnataka (15:17.86). Atharvraj Patil (15:45.26) of Services Sports Control Board was a distant third.

Seasoned swimmer Sajan Prakash, representing Police, won the men's 50m butterfly in 23.19 seconds. Kerala's Tanish George Matthew (23.52 seconds) clinched the silver medal, while Maharashtra's Mihir Ambre (23.80 seconds) bagged the bronze.

Maharashtra's Advait Page won the men's 400m medley in 4 minutes 24.76 seconds, with Karnataka's Shivank Vishwanath (4:26.58) and Telangana's Dhulipudi Varshith (4:29.82) also finishing on the podium.

Tvisha Nikhil Dixit took the top honours in the women's 400m medley with a time of 4 minutes 59.27 seconds, with Shreenithi Natesan (5:02.92) and Sanithi Mukherjee (5:04.42) finishing second and third respectively.