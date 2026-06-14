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India's Maini storms to first win of 2026 F2 season

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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Last updated on: June 14, 2026 19:34 IST

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Indian racing sensation Kush Maini clinched his maiden 2026 F2 sprint race victory at Circuit de Catalunya, showcasing exceptional tyre management and securing maximum points for ART GP.

Kush Maini

Kush Maini/Instagram

Key Points

  • Kush Maini secured his first F2 sprint race victory of the 2026 season at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona.
  • Starting from second, Maini took an early lead and maintained a dominant 7.2-second winning margin.
  • He also achieved the fastest lap in the sprint race, earning maximum available points on Saturday.
  • Maini finished P9 in the Feature race on Sunday, showcasing strong tyre management and adding vital championship points.
  • The Indian driver, currently ninth in the Drivers' Standings, expressed gratitude to his ART GP team for their hard work.

India's ART GP driver Kush Maini clinched a dominant sprint race victory to claim his first win of the 2026 F2 season at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Starting from second on the grid, Maini needed no time to announce his intentions. The BWT Alpine F1 Team reserve driver executed a perfectly timed move on the pole-sitter before turn 1, assuming the lead before the first corner had been cleared and never relinquished it.

 

Maini's Dominant Performance

Kush Maini

Maini managed his tyres with clinical precision, controlled the pace of the race at will, and steadily stretched his advantage over the chasing pack, ultimately crossing the finish line with a 7.2-second winning margin, the second-largest of the season. He also clocked the fastest lap of the race, sweeping the maximum available points on Saturday.

He started the Feature race on Sunday at P9. Opting for the alternate strategy, he showcased another solid showing of tyre management and finished the race in P9, adding vital points in the Championship battle.

Maini, who is in his fourth F2 season, is currently ninth in the Drivers Standing.

"It's a fantastic feeling to win in Barcelona. I owe a big thanks to my boys at ART GP. Their hard work to ensure I have a solid car has been big for me throughout this season," Maini said after the sprint win.

"Surreal as always to be the reason to play our national anthem in a foreign country and I'm sure we'll have many more of these moments. These are big points to take back and all the right steps towards our dream."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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