Home  » Sports » Kush Maini to test Alpine F1 car in Abu Dhabi

December 03, 2025 15:59 IST

Kush Maini

IMAGE: Nearing the end of his third Formula 2 season, Kush Maini is understandably thrilled about getting in the cockpit of the latest Formula 1 car.. Photograph: BWT Alpine Formula One Team/Instagram

India's racer Kush Maini will get the taste of a modern Formula 1 machinery for the very first time when he takes the wheel of the current Alpine car in the Young Driver Test at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

The test will take place next Tuesday, two days after the 2025 Formula 1 World Champion is decided on the same track.

"Following the race weekend, Kush will take part in Tuesday's post-season Young Driver Test, following the conclusion of the Formula 2 race weekend, for his first appearance in modern Formula One machinery in an official Formula One session," read a statement from Alpine Formula 1 team.

The 25-year-old from Bengaluru has previously driven in the team's Testing Previous Cars (TPC) programme and simulator as part of his role in the Alpine Academy. He is also one of the reserve drivers at the Enstone based outfit.

Nearing the end of his third Formula 2 season, Maini is understandably thrilled about getting in the cockpit of the latest Formula 1

car.

"I can't wait to take part in the post-season Abu Dhabi test and to have my first proper experience of the A525. The Yas Marina Circuit is one I know well from Formula 2 and it will be impressive to see the level of performance Formula One cars have around this track.

"I'm very appreciative of the team for trusting me in this role and will aim to do the best job possible with the programme the team gives me," said Maini.

Maini, who is aiming to become the third Indian to compete in Formula 1 after Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok, will be sharing the track with current Alpine driver Pierre Gasly who will be testing with Pirelli compounds for the 2026 season alongside other established drivers holding a super license.

 

Maini will be in the other car which will be used for the young driver test. A young driver is defined as someone with fewer than two Formula 1 starts.

Maini will be competing in his fourth Formula 2 season in 2026, effectively his last shot at a Formula 1 race seat for 2027. 

A season in Formula 2 costs more than Rs 20 crore while the budget is much higher for Formula 1.

Ahead of the final race weekend in Abu Dhabi, Maini is 16th in the drivers' standings with 26 points.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
