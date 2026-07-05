Indian Racer Kush Maini Achieves Podium Finish In Formula 2

Indian racer Kush Maini made history by securing his maiden feature race podium in the 2026 Formula 2 season at Silverstone, marking a significant milestone in his motorsport career.

Photograph: BWT Alpine Formula One Team/Instagram

Key Points Indian racer Kush Maini achieved his first feature race podium in the 2026 Formula 2 season.

Maini finished third at Silverstone, demonstrating strong performance after qualifying third.

He briefly led the race from the start, showcasing his competitive edge.

This podium finish significantly boosts Maini's points tally, placing him sixth in the drivers' standing.

Maini expressed satisfaction with the weekend's results, looking forward to the second half of the season.

Indian racer Kush Maini earned his first feature race podium of the 2026 Formula 2 season by finishing third here on Sunday. Maini, in his fourth season, had qualified third for the feature race. He finished fourth in the preceding sprint race, pushing him to sixth in the drivers' standing with 63 points.

Maini's Strong Performance At Silverstone

The 25-year-old from Bengaluru has won three sprint races in F2, a feeder series to Formula 1, but is yet to win a feature race. Starting from third on the grid, Maini produced a blistering launch off the line, seizing the lead before the first turn had been cleared. For a significant stretch of the race, it was Maini at the front of the field. Following his pit stop, Maini engaged in an intense battle with the Formula 2 Championship leader Nikola Tsolov before crossing the line in third place.

"Really happy with how the weekend has gone. Missed out on a double podium weekend by a small margin, but big points going into the second half of the season," said Maini.