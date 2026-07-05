Indian Racer Kush Maini Achieves Podium Finish In Formula 2

Indian racer Kush Maini made history by securing his maiden feature race podium in the 2026 Formula 2 season at Silverstone, marking a significant milestone in his motorsport career.
Indian racer Kush Maini earned his first feature race podium of the 2026 Formula 2 season by finishing third here on Sunday. Maini, in his fourth season, had qualified third for the feature race. He finished fourth in the preceding sprint race, pushing him to sixth in the drivers' standing with 63 points.
Key Points
- Indian racer Kush Maini achieved his first feature race podium in the 2026 Formula 2 season.
- Maini finished third at Silverstone, demonstrating strong performance after qualifying third.
- He briefly led the race from the start, showcasing his competitive edge.
- This podium finish significantly boosts Maini's points tally, placing him sixth in the drivers' standing.
- Maini expressed satisfaction with the weekend's results, looking forward to the second half of the season.