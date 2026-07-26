Ill-Timed VSC Costs Maini Hungary F2 Victory

Indian racing sensation Kush Maini clinched his third podium of the 2026 FIA Formula 2 season at Hungaroring, securing second place despite an unfortunate Virtual Safety Car intervention that thwarted his victory chances.

Photograph: BWT Alpine Formula One Team/Instagram

Key Points Kush Maini achieved his third podium of the 2026 FIA Formula 2 season, finishing second in Hungary.

He started the Feature Race from pole position and maintained a strong lead before a Virtual Safety Car intervention.

An ill-timed VSC during the pit window caused Maini to lose his advantage and drop behind the eventual winner.

Maini expressed satisfaction with his weekend performance and looks forward to competing for a win in Monza.

He collected 25 points over the weekend, including a point for the fastest lap, and is currently sixth in the drivers' standings.

Kush Maini finished second in Sunday's FIA Formula 2 Feature Race at the Hungaroring in Hungary, securing his third podium of the 2026 season after an ill-timed Virtual Safety Car compromised his chances of victory.

Maini, competing in his fourth Formula 2 season, made a strong start to the weekend by taking pole position in Friday's qualifying session. The reverse-grid format for Saturday's Sprint Race placed him 10th on the grid. He gained five positions on the opening lap and went on to finish fifth, collecting four championship points.

Maini's Strong Performance Despite VSC Setback

Starting from pole in Sunday's Feature Race, Maini retained the lead at the start and built a gap of around five seconds before the mandatory pit window. However, the deployment of the Virtual Safety Car during the pit sequence cost him the advantage he had established and dropped him behind the eventual race winner. Maini recovered to finish second, crossing the line just 0.8 seconds behind the winner.

"Sometimes you can do everything right and still not come away with the biggest trophy," said Maini. "But I'm very satisfied with the way we worked and performed over the weekend. We'll fight for the win when we're back in Monza. Thanks to the team for giving me an amazing car throughout the weekend, and to JK Tyre and TVS Racing for all their support on this journey."

With the additional point for the fastest lap, Maini scored 19 points from Sunday's race and 25 across the weekend. The Formula 2 season now heads into its summer break, with racing set to resume at Monza. Maini is sixth in the drivers' standings as he still faces a significant gap to the championship leaders with four rounds left.