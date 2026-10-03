Indian Archer Kumkum Mohod Reaches Final, Earns Olympic Spot

Indian archery sensation Kumkum Mohod has made history by reaching the women's individual recurve final, securing an Olympic quota for the 2028 Los Angeles Games and guaranteeing at least a silver medal.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Teenager Kumkum Mohod reached the women's individual recurve final, assuring at least a silver medal.

Her performance secured an Olympic quota for India for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Mohod defeated China's Jingyi Zhu in the semi-final with a 6-2 score.

She also contributed to a team gold and mixed pair silver earlier in the event.

This marks a historic achievement as the first Indian recurve archer to win an individual medal in the women's event.

Continuing her medal run, teenager Kumkum Mohod stormed into the women's individual recurve final with a 6-2 win over China's Jingyi Zhu here on Saturday. By virtue of reaching the gold medal round, Kumkum also secured one of the two available quota reserved for 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. The quota as per norms belongs to the country.

Mohod's Path To The Final And Olympic Qualification

The 17-year-old defeated Zhu 28-27, 30-30, 29-29, 29-28 to become the first Indian recurve archer to win a medal in the women's individual event, assuring herself of at least a silver medal.

Kumkum took the opening set with scores of 9, 10 and 9.

In the second set, both archers shot three 10s to share the points. The third set was also tied, leaving Kumkum with a 4-2 lead.

Kumkum then edged Zhu by a point in the final set to seal the victory.

Earlier in the day, Kumkum dispatched reigning world champion Kang Chaeyoung 6-4 in the quarterfinal.

Kumkum had won the women's team recurve gold with Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma before taking the mixed pair silver with Dhiraj Bommadevara on Friday.