How Kumkum Mohod's Asian Games Gold Reshapes Indian Archery's Future

Kumkum Mohod's historic individual recurve gold at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games has not only secured an Olympic quota for India but also shattered South Korea's perceived invincibility, signalling a new era for Indian archery.

Photograph: World Archery/Instagram

Key Points Kumkum Mohod became the first Indian to win an individual recurve gold at the Asian Games, shattering South Korea's long-held dominance.

The 17-year-old secured a crucial Olympic quota place for India at the Los Angeles 2028 Games with her individual triumph.

Mohod's victory in the individual final against South Korea's Oh Yejin came after a tense shoot-off, where she scored a perfect 10.

Her composure during the final was a result of years of mental preparation, including visualisation techniques and breathing exercises.

Despite her historic win, Mohod is already focused on the Olympic trials next year to secure her individual spot for LA 2028, drawing inspiration from Virat Kohli's discipline.

For years, South Korea's dominance in recurve archery has seemed almost unassailable, but Kumkum Mohod believes the aura of invincibility has been shattered and her historic gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games could embolden India to challenge the Korean stronghold more often.

The 17-year-old from Amravati, Maharashtra, scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win an individual recurve gold at the Asian Games. She also struck gold in the women's team event and added a mixed team silver with Dhiraj Bommadevara, while her individual triumph secured a crucial Olympic quota place for India at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

A Historic Victory And Olympic Dreams

Mohod's defining moment came in the individual final against South Korea's Oh Yejin, a double gold medallist in the under-21 category at the 2023 World Archery Youth Championships. With the contest hanging in the balance, the Indian teenager held her nerve to deliver the decisive blow.

"One day, Korea's invincibility had to be broken. Everyone thought they were unbeatable, but this medal was very important because no individual medal had previously come in recurve. I feel our performances will improve further in future tournaments because everyone will be confident," Mohod said in an interaction facilitated by SAI.

The final went into a shoot-off after the match ended 5-5, and Mohod seized the opportunity to seal the gold with a perfect 10, while Oh managed only an eight.

"My heartbeat was racing at that moment, but I calmed myself, relaxed and told myself that I only had to release the arrow properly and not think about anything else. I knew that was the only arrow that could get me gold, and that patience paid off," she said.

The Power Of Mental Preparation

The composure was the product of years of mental preparation. Mohod has trained herself to visualise every aspect of her performance, from her stance and release to the arrow striking the target and the ultimate prize.

"I visualise everything, right from my shooting stance to the release and the arrow hitting the target. I also visualise myself winning the gold medal," she said.

That routine proved vital after she lost the opening set and had to steady herself against a formidable opponent.

"I have been manifesting situations for several years now, and I was confident. Initially, my heartbeat was increasing a lot, but I did breathing exercises, relaxed and self-motivated myself. I told myself that I could do it, that I only had to shoot, focus on nothing else and follow the process," she said.

She had woken up on competition day with a calm mind, determined to trust her preparation rather than be overwhelmed by the occasion. The gold also represents a remarkable journey shaped by family sacrifices.

Journey Of Sacrifice And Support

Her first bow, costing just Rs 3,000, was a gift from her grandmother when her father was hesitant to back a sport that demands substantial financial investment.

"My father was saying that I should focus on academics. He wasn't supporting sports that much because it is an expensive sport, so my grandmother gifted me that bow. Initially, it was very hard, but eventually my father helped me. The journey has been very hard," she said.

The reward has been a hero's welcome back home. When Mohod returned to Amravati, crowds turned out to greet her, with large posters celebrating the teenager's historic achievement.

"A lot of people turned up to greet me, and there were big posters. I was welcomed very well in my village," she said.

Eyes On LA 2028 And Beyond

But Mohod is already looking beyond the Asian Games. While India has secured an Olympic quota, it does not guarantee her an individual place at LA 2028. The selection trials are scheduled for next year, giving her another target to pursue.

"The quota has been assured for the country and not for me. The Olympic trials will be held next year, for which I have to work hard and train. I will keep repeating the training I have been doing all these years and try to improve further," she said.

Her family and coaches have reinforced that message, urging her to treat the Asian Games triumph as a milestone rather than a destination.

"They told me to forget whatever success I have achieved because this is not my ultimate dream. My dream is LA 2028. They told me to remain grounded and focus on my work and process," she said.

Mohod draws inspiration from Virat Kohli, admiring the Indian cricketer's discipline, work ethic and ability to remain grounded despite his celebrity status. She applies a similar approach on the archery range, refusing to be distracted by the reputation of her rivals.

"I don't see who my opponent is. Everyone keeps talking about the Koreans. I tell myself that my opponent has to hit a 10 and my aim is also to hit a 10. I don't need to think about who my opponent is... I just have to release the arrow properly and give it my best shot," she said.

Archery has consumed much of her childhood, leaving little time to play with friends, but she believes the sacrifices have been worthwhile.

"Yes, my childhood went into archery, but it is good. At least it has secured my future. I did miss playing with my childhood friends and enjoying time with them," she said.

Away from competition, she relaxes by listening to music, reading books and occasionally watching films. Her immediate focus, however, remains on improving her game and earning her place at Los Angeles 2028.