Archery Star Kumkum Mohod Scripts History With Asian Games Gold

Indian archer Kumkum Mohod has made history by clinching the nation's first-ever women's individual recurve archery gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, sparking celebrations in her hometown of Amravati.

Photograph: Mansukh Mandaviya/X

Key Points Kumkum Mohod secured India's historic first women's individual recurve archery gold at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

The 17-year-old archer also contributed to a team gold and mixed team silver, bringing home three medals.

Her family and hometown of Amravati are celebrating her unprecedented achievement in the sport.

Kumkum's father, Anil Mohod, believes she will aim for gold at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Despite her sporting success, Kumkum is also preparing for her Class 12 board exams.

As Kumkum Mohod struck a perfect 10 to clinch India's first-ever women's individual recurve archery gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Japan, Gosavi Colony in Maharashtra's Amravati erupted in joy.

The local girl had just scripted history at the mega sporting event.

Family's Joy And Olympic Dreams

Her father Anil Mohod is confident his 17-year-old daughter will continue to win medals and hopes she will also strike gold at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

"We spoke to Kumkum. She had competed in several national and international competitions, but this was her first individual medal, and that too a gold at the Asian Games. She is thrilled that she got what she was aiming for," said her ecstatic father.

Kumkum, who has been training at a local archery range under coach Prafull Dange since she was eight, will bring home three medals (gold in the individual and women's team events and silver in the mixed team event).

He said residents of Gosavi Colony, where the family lives, were ecstatic that a teenager from the locality had excelled on such a big stage.

"She has made not only Amravati but the whole of India proud. We can't forget this moment," he told PTI.

Anil said Kumkum now wants to win gold at the next Olympics and gift it to her coach.

A Mother's Prayer And Future Focus

Kumkum's mother, Rupali, said the family could not be prouder.

Asked what she was doing while the match was on, Rupali said she never watched her daughter's final and instead prayed.

"I never watch her last match. Instead, I sit before God and pray. Even today, I did not watch the match," said the smiling mother.

For now, Rupali said, her daughter has another task to focus on.

"She is in Class 12 and will be appearing for her board exams this academic year," she said.