Asian Games Star Kumkum Mohod Eyes Golden Treble At Nationals

Fresh from her historic Asian Games double, Kumkum Mohod is poised for a golden treble at the National Archery Championships, leading Maharashtra into three recurve finals and showcasing her continued dominance in Indian archery.

Photograph: World Archery/Instagram

Key Points Asian Games double gold medallist Kumkum Mohod steered Maharashtra into three recurve finals at the National Archery Championships on Monday.

Mohod will compete for individual, women's team (with Sharvari Shende and Gatha Khadake), and mixed team (with Parth Salunkhe) titles.

Railways' Mrinal Chauhan and Ruma Biswas caused major upsets, defeating former world number one Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das in the mixed team event.

Uttar Pradesh emerged as a strong contender in compound archery, reaching women's and mixed team finals.

Punjab secured berths in both men's and women's compound title clashes.

Maharashtra teenager Kumkum Mohod continued her dream run after her historic Asian Games double, steering her state into three recurve finals to remain in contention for a golden treble at the National Archery Championships, here on Monday.

The 17-year-old, who became the first Indian woman to win the recurve individual gold at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, has already booked her place in the individual final.

She then combined with Sharvari Shende and Gatha Khadake to take Maharashtra into the women's team final before partnering Parth Salunkhe to secure a place in the mixed team title clash.

Kumkum had signed off India's campaign at the Asian Games with a historic individual gold, also earning a quota place for the LA28 Olympic Games. She had teamed up with Ankita Bhakat and Kirti to deliver India's maiden women's recurve team gold, ending South Korea's seven-edition winning streak.

Maharashtra will now look to complete the job in all three recurve finals, having dominated the team events on the day.

Maharashtra's Dominance In Recurve Team Events

In the men's recurve team semifinals, Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) defeated Chhattisgarh 6-0, while Maharashtra overcame Madhya Pradesh 6-2 to set up the final. Madhya Pradesh claimed bronze with a 6-2 win over Chhattisgarh.

Maharashtra were equally dominant in the women's semifinals, blanking SSCB 6-0. Haryana joined them in the final with a 6-2 victory over All India Police (AIP). AIP took the bronze, beating SSCB 5-3.

In the mixed team semifinals, Maharashtra swept aside Bihar 6-0, while Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) defeated SSCB 5-3 to book the other final berth.

Bihar, however, had the last laugh in the bronze medal contest, beating SSCB 5-3.

Samarth Kumar and Anshika Kumari, who had won bronze in the previous edition in Hyderabad, successfully defended their mixed team medal with an impressive victory over world No 4 Dhiraj Bommadevara and Asian Championships bronze medallist Sangeeta.

The Bihar pair showed composure against a far more experienced combination to secure their second successive National bronze.

Railways Pull Off Major Upsets

Railways' Mrinal Chauhan and Ruma Biswas produced one of the biggest upsets in the recurve mixed team event, knocking out the experienced Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) combination of former world number one Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das in a shoot-off.The contest ended 4-4 before Mrinal and Ruma prevailed 20-18 in the shoot-off.

The Railways duo maintained their momentum, defeating Odisha 5-3 before pulling off another upset against a formidable Services combination featuring Dhiraj and Sangeeta in the semifinals.

After the contest was locked at 3-3, Mrinal and Ruma held their nerve in the deciding set, edging it 36-35 to seal a 5-3 victory and a place in the final.

Uttar Pradesh And Punjab Lead Compound Charge

In compound archery, Uttar Pradesh emerged as a strong force, reaching the women's and mixed team finals, while Punjab secured berths in both the men's and women's title clashes.

The men's compound final will feature Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

Punjab edged Rajasthan 235-232 in the semifinals, while Madhya Pradesh advanced after a dramatic 233-233 tie against RSPB, winning the shoot-off 28-27.

Rajasthan took bronze with a narrow 234-233 victory over RSPB.

Uttar Pradesh defeated Maharashtra 233-231 to enter the women's final, where they will face Punjab, who beat Delhi 233-226. Maharashtra secured bronze with a 235-228 win over Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh also reached the mixed team final with a 157-153 victory over Assam. Delhi set up the other title clash by defeating Telangana 156-153.

Telangana however claimed bronze, edging Assam 155-154.