India's Archery Prodigy Kumkum Mohod Aims For Olympic Glory

Indian teen archery sensation Kumkum Mohod has etched her name in history by clinching the nation's first women's individual recurve archery gold at the Asian Games, simultaneously securing a coveted Olympic quota and setting her sights on future Olympic glory.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Kumkum Mohod, 17, won India's first women's individual recurve archery gold at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Her historic victory also secured an Olympic quota place for India, marking a significant step towards future Olympic aspirations.

Coaches and officials praise her exceptional dedication, academic focus, and commitment to training since age nine.

Despite financial challenges, Kumkum and her family are driven by the goal of winning an Olympic medal, with 2028 being a target.

She maintains a disciplined lifestyle, avoiding social media distractions and focusing intensely on her sport and personal development.

Young, academically inclined, confident, and wary of the social media razzmatazz. History-making teenaged Indian archer Kumkum Mohod has been described as obsessive about her craft by those who have witnessed her growth from the time she first picked up the bow as a nine-year-old.

The 17-year-old prodigy from Maharashtra's Amravati scripted history in Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Saturday when she defeated South Korea's Oh Ye-Jin to win India's first-ever women's individual recurve archery gold medal at the mega-event. She also clinched an Olympic quota place for the country with her gold.

Historic Asian Games Triumph

That his soft-spoken, and studious student would return with three medals (gold in individual and women's team and a silver in mixed team) from her first Asian Games was something that did not surprise her coach Prafull Dange, who knew she would do something special.

"Yes, yes, definitely. Sau takka (100 per cent). There was no doubt in it," Dange told PTI when asked if he anticipated what Kumkum would achieve in the Asiad.

"I felt that, but just that I did not mention it to anyone, but I did think about admitting it once it was done. What's the point in telling anyone beforehand?" he said.

Kumkum has been training at Dange's Radhey Archery Academy in Amravati. A quiet girl who loves to know anything and everything about her sport, Kumkum has bigger goals already set in her mind.

Olympic Aspirations And Coach's Confidence

"Almost everyday, she tells me that it is my commitment to you that I want to win the Olympics medal for you," Dange said.

"I also feel proud to be working with such kids and I consider myself lucky to have got such supportive parents and players. Today's medal is also like a booster-dose for a coach, which everyone needs, to work with more energy and motivation.

That Kumkum and her coach have an Olympics medal as target was also confirmed by the Maharashtra Archery Association secretary Pramod Chandurkar.

"Our staff is firmly behind her. This was our first target - to qualify for the Olympics. We can only dream of winning the Olympics medal after we qualify, for which we have planned for years," Chandurkar said.

Kumkum's sensational performance in Aichi-Nagoya Games neither surprises her coach Dange nor Chandurkar, who both have seen her journey from close quarters from ever since she began archery around 2018.

Unwavering Dedication And Focus

"She comes to the training ground with her father (Anil) for a 6:00am start. But on days when he is not able to accompany her, she tells him to not take any trouble, she comes on her own," Dange said.

"I advised her to stay away from social media, she herself deleted YouTube from her phone the other day," he added.

A standout quality in Kumkum's method to read books not just to acquire knowledge, but to see what she can put in use in her daily life, especially in clearing mental cobwebs.

Kumkum also like to draw sketches at home as it helps her relaax.

"For her, Dusshera or Diwali are secondary, practising for 365 days a year are primary. I am not saying this in any sort of exaggeration because she has won a medal today; she is dedicated, and this is her daily habit," Dange said.

"She talks to me about her wish of improving her family's financial condition; she is from a middle class family," he said.

Family Support Fuels Olympic Dream

Kumkum was drawn to the sport when she visited a relative whose daughter was training at Dange's academy.

"Her father is very ambitious and he is very confident about her. People like Aditi Swami and Ojas Deotale (both compound archers) have inspired young kids like her, because the prize money given to them by the Maharashtra government are very high," Chandurkar said.

Despite facing financial challenges and other difficulties, Anil prioritised Kumkum's training and routines. He operates a small business of supplying boxes to sweet shops from his home.

"She has achieved her first major milestone today for which she has been working for the last eight years. This is the result of her hard work that she has won a gold medal in the Asian Games, and now her dream is to win the Olympics gold in 2028," Anil told PTI Videos.