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How Kuldeep Kumar Broke The Pole Vault National Record

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 02, 2026 20:06 IST

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Kuldeep Kumar stunned rivals by smashing the national pole vault record at the Indian Indoor Open in Bhubaneswar, marking a significant achievement in Indian athletics.

Photograph: AFI/X

Photograph: AFI/X

Key Points

  • Kuldeep Kumar set a new national record in pole vault with a jump of 5.41m at the Indian Indoor Open.
  • The 21-year-old Kumar surpassed the previous national record of 5.40m set by Dev Kumar Meena.
  • Reegan G secured the silver medal with a jump of 5.25m, while Dev Kumar Meena took bronze.
  • Kumar's victory occurred at his first indoor event, showcasing his adaptability and skill.

Madhya Pradesh pole vaulter Kuldeep Kumar smashed the national record by clearing cleared 5.41m as he stunned his more fancied rivals for the title on the opening day of the inaugural Indian Indoor Open Combined Events and Pole Vault Competition here on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Kumar, who was competing in his first indoor event, got the winning jump in his first attempt to better the national record of 5.40m set last year by another Madhya Pradesh athlete Dev Kumar Meena, who himself ended at the third spot with an effort of 5.20m at the Kalinga Stadium indoor facility.

 

Kuldeep Kumar's Record-Breaking Performance

Kumar also improved the national indoor record of 5.30m set in March by Reegan G of Tamil Nadu at the same venue during the inaugural National Indoor Championships. Reegan settled for silver with 5.25m on Saturday.

The new national record holder went for 5.46m but failed all his three attempts at that height.

"It was a good day for me," said Kumar after breaking the national record.

Both Meena and Kumar do practice at the same venue.

Rivals React To The New Record

"It is always good to aim for new goals," said Meena of the national record set by Kumar.

Meena was in good form going into the event, having equalled his then national record (5.40m) in March in Taiwan. He was the pre-event favourite but settled for the bronze medal.

Kumar initially found it challenging to get a good rhythm on the fast Mondo track but was able to adjust later.

"It was a good experience today," he said.

Competition Highlights

The contest for the gold medal was among the three athletes -- Meena, Kumar and Reegan.

As the competition progressed, Meena struggled. Reegan made attempts to cross 5.35m, but missed all three chances.

Exciting contest was also witnessed in heptathlon. N Thowfeeq of NCOE Trivandrum was the leader on Day One with 2943 points. Odisha's Jashbir Nayak was close behind at second place with 2927 points.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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