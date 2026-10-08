New Meet Records Tumble At National Open Athletics Championships

Indian athletics witnessed a thrilling start to the 65th National Open Athletics Championships in New Delhi, as Kuldeep Kumar and Asha Ilango shattered meet records in pole vault and triple jump respectively.

IMAGE: Nirbhay Chaudhary won the Hammer Throw gold with a distance of 69.42m at the National Athletics Championships in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khel India/X

Key Points Kuldeep Kumar of Madhya Pradesh set a new meet record in men's pole vault, clearing 5.30m on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu's Asha Ilango broke a decade-old meet record in women's triple jump with a leap of 13.89m on the opening day.

Delhi's Nirbhay Choudhary secured gold in men's hammer throw with 69.42m, while Haryana's Seema won discus gold.

Giridharani Ravikumar of Railway's was named the fastest female athlete, clocking 11.48 seconds.

Abhishek Pal, previously dropped from the Asian Games, finished third in the 10,000m event.

Madhya Pradesh's Kuldeep Kumar and Tamil Nadu's Asha Ilango set new meet records in pole vault and triple jump respectively on the opening day of the 65th National Open Athletics Championships here on Thursday.

New Meet Records In Pole Vault And Triple Jump

Tamil Nadu's Asha Ilango erased a decade-old meet record in women's triple jump by sailing to a distance of 13.89m, bettering Mayookha Johny's mark of 13.78m set in 2015.

Shaili Singh, a long jump specialist, made her triple jump debut and finished third.

Abhishek Pal, who was dropped from the Asian Games due to an alleged doping offence, finished third in 10,000m. He was allowed to compete by a NADA panel as he was not handed provisional suspension till the case was finally decided.

Earlier, at the pole vault arena, Kuldeep Kumar, 21, raised the bar to 5.30m to win gold and better the previous meet record of 5.15m set by Prashant Kanhiya in 2022 in Bengaluru.

Kuldeep Kumar further raised the bar but missed all three attempts at 5.40m. Reegan G of SSCB won silver with 5.25m, while his teammate Rambeer clinched bronze with 5.10m.

Choudhary And Seema Shine In Throws

Delhi's Nirbhay Choudhary continued to stamp his authority in the men's hammer throw. On Thursday, he won gold with a distance of 69.42m but fell short of his national record of 71.02m set last month in Delhi.

"It was a good day but I missed improving my national record," Nirbhay Choudhary said in a post-match interaction.

Haryana's promising discus thrower and Glasgow Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Seema did not have to break a sweat and won gold with a distance of 57.63m.

Sprint Action And Notable Debuts

Railway's Giridharani Ravikumar emerged as the fastest female athlete of the meet. She clocked 11.48 seconds.

SSCB's sprinter Manikanta Hoblidhar was impressive on his comeback trail. He clocked 10.30 seconds in the semifinals to stay on course for a medal.