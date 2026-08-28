KSLTA World Tennis Junior J30 Bengaluru: Young Indian Talent Gears Up For Qualifying Rounds

India's most promising young tennis players are set to battle it out in the KSLTA World Tennis Junior J30 Bengaluru qualifying rounds, vying for coveted spots in the main draw and crucial ITF Junior ranking points.

Key Points KSLTA World Tennis Junior J30 Bengaluru begins with qualifying rounds for aspiring young tennis players.

The event offers crucial ITF Junior ranking points and international competition experience.

Top seeds like Neel Kelkar and Riya Pudiyokkada lead the boys' and girls' qualifying draws.

Karnataka wildcards, including Satish Jeevith, Arjun Soori Putegowda, Veena Sivaraman, and Avni Punaganti, get a chance to shine.

Eight main draw spots are available through qualifying, promising intense competition.

The KSLTA World Tennis Junior J30 Bengaluru gets underway on Saturday with the qualifying rounds, as a host of India's promising young tennis players begin their quest for a place in the main draw at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium here.

The KSLTA World Tennis Tour Junior J30 event, being hosted by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA), will see the qualifying competition played on August 29 and 30, with the main draw commencing on August 31.

Path To The Main Draw

A total of 24 players will gain direct entry into the main draw, while four players from the qualifying competition and four wildcards will earn their place in the main draw of 32, making the opening weekend particularly significant for the youngsters looking to make their mark on the international junior circuit.

The boys' qualifying competition features Neel Kelkar as the top seed, followed by Daksh Patil, Madhav Dadich, Jagruth Kasireddy, Kabir Parmar, Prabhsifat Singh, Atharva Sriramoju, and Arya Thirumurthi.

Karnataka youngsters Satish Jeevith and Arjun Soori Putegowda have received wild cards into the qualifying draw, giving them an opportunity to compete against players from across the country and fight for a place in the main draw.

Spotlight On Local Talent And Ranking Points

The girls' qualifying draw is headed by Riya Pudiyokkada, followed by Avyaktha Rayavarapu, Nalayaazhini Krishnaprabhu, Isha Sharma, Rishita Patil, Heera Niharika and Reet Jhawar.

Adding a local touch to the girls' competition, Veena Sivaraman and Avni Punaganti of Karnataka have been awarded wild cards and will be looking to make the most of the opportunity to compete in an ITF World Tennis Tour event on home soil.

The J30 event provides young players with an opportunity to compete for ITF Junior ranking points while gaining experience in international-level competition. With eight places in each singles main draw available through qualifying, the opening two days are expected to produce plenty of competitive tennis, with every match carrying added significance.