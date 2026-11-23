Bengaluru is set to become a hub for international tennis early next year, hosting both the ATP Challenger 125 and the ITF Women's World Tennis Tour W100, offering significant opportunities for Indian players.

Photograph: Sumit Nagal/X

Key Points Bengaluru will host the ATP Challenger 125 from January 4 to 9 and the ITF Women's World Tennis Tour W100 from February 14 to 21 next year.

Both tournaments will be held at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium, offering a combined prize purse of USD 335,000.

The Bengaluru Open, an ATP Challenger event, has previously seen Indian winners like Sumit Nagal in 2017 and Prajnesh Gunneswaran in 2018.

The 2026 edition of the Women's W100 tournament saw Indian wildcard Vaishnavi Adkar reach the singles final.

Organisers highlight these events as vital for Indian players to gain competitive experience, exposure, and ranking opportunities against international opposition at home.

Bengaluru will host two international professional tennis tournaments early next year, with the ATP Challenger 125 scheduled from January 4 to 9 and the ITF Women's World Tennis Tour W100 from February 14 to 21.

Major Tennis Events Scheduled

Both tournaments will be held at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium.

The Bengaluru Open will offer a prize purse of USD 235,000, while the women's event will carry USD 100,000, taking the combined prize purse to USD 335,000.

The Bengaluru Open, which completed its 10th edition in 2025, is among the highest-tier ATP Challenger events held in India.

Opportunities For Indian Players

India's Sumit Nagal won the singles title in 2017 and was runner-up in 2024, while Prajnesh Gunneswaran claimed the title in 2018, with Saketh Myneni finishing runner-up.

The tournament has featured international players including James Duckworth, Max Purcell, Stefano Napolitano and Brandon Holt.

The 2026 edition of the Women's W100 saw Indian wildcard Vaishnavi Adkar become the first Indian woman to reach the singles final of a W100 tournament. She finished runner-up after losing to Belgium's Hanne Vandewinkel.

"Hosting two tournaments of this stature is a matter of pride for the city and the state. They provide our players with a competitive platform and bring international sporting standards to our doorstep," Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner, Greater Bengaluru Authority and Honorary Secretary, KSLTA, said.

Sunil Yajaman, Joint Secretary of AITA and KSLTA and tournament director, said the two events would provide Indian players opportunities to compete against quality international opposition at home.

"We have seen how players such as Sumit Nagal and Prajnesh Gunneswaran have made excellent use of the Bengaluru Open in their professional journeys. Similarly, Vaishnavi Adkar's historic run to the W100 final earlier this year is a wonderful example of what these tournaments can do for Indian tennis," he said.

"When international competition comes to their doorstep, it gives them the confidence, exposure and ranking opportunities to take the next step," he added.