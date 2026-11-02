Karnataka Tennis Association Leads Way In Sports Governance Reform

The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) has made history by becoming the first state tennis body in India to adopt the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, setting a precedent for transparency and accountability in Indian sports administration.

Key Points The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) is the first state tennis body in India to adopt the National Sports Governance Act, 2025.

This adoption followed a unanimous resolution at KSLTA's Extraordinary General Meeting.

The move aligns with the All India Tennis Association's (AITA) earlier adoption of constitutional amendments on July 26, 2026, to conform with the new legislation.

The National Sports Governance Act, 2025, focuses on institutional accountability, democratic functioning, athlete welfare, and ethical practices.

KSLTA hopes its initiative will inspire other state associations to embrace these reforms for a stronger Indian sporting ecosystem.

The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) has become the first state tennis association in India to adopt the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, following a unanimous resolution at its Extraordinary General Meeting.

KSLTA's Commitment To Good Governance

The move by KSLTA follows the All India Tennis Association's (AITA) adoption of amendments to its Constitution on July 26, 2026, to bring it in conformity with the new legislation.

The resolution was adopted unanimously at the EGM to embrace the principles of transparency, accountability, ethical administration and good governance envisaged under the new legislation. The National Sports Governance Act, 2025, enacted by the Government of India, emphasises institutional accountability, democratic functioning, athlete welfare, ethical practices and effective grievance-redressal mechanisms.

Maheshwar Rao, IAS, Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority and KSLTA secretary, said: "Sports in India is at an important crossroads, and the National Sports Policy 2025 provides us with a comprehensive roadmap for the future."

Sunil Yajaman, joint secretary of AITA and KSLTA, said: "While AITA has already taken the lead at the national federation level, we are proud that KSLTA is the first state tennis association in the country to adopt this framework. "We hope this initiative inspires other state associations to embrace these reforms and collectively contribute towards building a stronger sporting ecosystem in India."