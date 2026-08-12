Kshitij Kaul Takes Clubhouse Lead At Rain-Hit Coal India Open

Delhi golfer Kshitij Naveed Kaul has taken a one-shot clubhouse lead at the rain-affected Coal India Open, showcasing strong performance before play was suspended at Tollygunge Club.
Key Points
- Kshitij Naveed Kaul holds a one-shot clubhouse lead at the Coal India Open.
- Kaul carded a four-under 66, bringing his total to 10-under 130 after two rounds.
- Heavy rain suspended the second round, with play set to resume on Thursday.
- Akshay Sharma is in second place, while Om Prakash Chouhan and Saptak Talwar are tied for third.
- The projected cut currently stands at one-over par.
Kshitij Naveed Kaul carded a four-under 66 to take a one-shot clubhouse lead before rain halted the second round of the Coal India Open at Tollygunge Club here on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Delhi golfer, who began the day two shots off the lead, made five birdies and a bogey for a 10-under 130 total after two rounds.
Rain Halts Play At Tollygunge Club
Chandigarh's Akshay Sharma shot a five-under 65 to move to second at nine-under 131, while overnight leader Om Prakash Chouhan (62-70) and current DP World PGTI Rankings leader Saptak Talwar (67-65) shared third at eight-under 132. Heavy rain forced the suspension of play at 3.45pm, with nearly half the 132-player field yet to complete their rounds. Play will resume at 7am on Thursday.
Kaul began with five straight pars before back-to-back birdies on the sixth and seventh. He added three more birdies on the back nine before dropping a shot on the 18th. Ajeetesh Sandhu, who was second after an opening 63, completed only three holes and remained at seven-under, while Shaurya Bhattacharya, tied third after a 64, had just started his round when play was suspended. The projected cut currently stands at one-over.