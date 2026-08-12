Kshitij Kaul Takes Clubhouse Lead At Rain-Hit Coal India Open

Delhi golfer Kshitij Naveed Kaul has taken a one-shot clubhouse lead at the rain-affected Coal India Open, showcasing strong performance before play was suspended at Tollygunge Club.

Key Points Kshitij Naveed Kaul holds a one-shot clubhouse lead at the Coal India Open.

Kaul carded a four-under 66, bringing his total to 10-under 130 after two rounds.

Heavy rain suspended the second round, with play set to resume on Thursday.

Akshay Sharma is in second place, while Om Prakash Chouhan and Saptak Talwar are tied for third.

The projected cut currently stands at one-over par.

Kshitij Naveed Kaul carded a four-under 66 to take a one-shot clubhouse lead before rain halted the second round of the Coal India Open at Tollygunge Club here on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Delhi golfer, who began the day two shots off the lead, made five birdies and a bogey for a 10-under 130 total after two rounds.

Rain Halts Play At Tollygunge Club

Chandigarh's Akshay Sharma shot a five-under 65 to move to second at nine-under 131, while overnight leader Om Prakash Chouhan (62-70) and current DP World PGTI Rankings leader Saptak Talwar (67-65) shared third at eight-under 132. Heavy rain forced the suspension of play at 3.45pm, with nearly half the 132-player field yet to complete their rounds. Play will resume at 7am on Thursday.

Kaul began with five straight pars before back-to-back birdies on the sixth and seventh. He added three more birdies on the back nine before dropping a shot on the 18th. Ajeetesh Sandhu, who was second after an opening 63, completed only three holes and remained at seven-under, while Shaurya Bhattacharya, tied third after a 64, had just started his round when play was suspended. The projected cut currently stands at one-over.