Home  » Sports » Krishna Nagar shines with double gold at National Para Badminton Championship

Krishna Nagar shines with double gold at National Para Badminton Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
March 10, 2026 17:40 IST

Paralympic champion Krishna Nagar showcased his exceptional skills by winning two gold medals in the SH6 category at the 7th Senior National Para Badminton Championship, solidifying his position as a top para-badminton athlete.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI/X

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI/X

Key Points

  • Krishna Nagar won two gold medals at the 7th Senior National Para Badminton Championship in the SH6 category.
  • Nagar secured gold in men's singles, defeating Sudarsan M S in the final.
  • He also won gold in mixed doubles with partner Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan.
  • SH6 category is for para-badminton players of short stature.

Paralympic champion Krishna Nagar delivered a dominant performance to clinch two gold medals in the SH6 category of the 7th Senior National Para Badminton Championship here on Tuesday.

Krishna first secured the men's singles SH6 title, defeating Sudarsan M S in the final with a 21-10, 21-19 victory.

 

Displaying strong attacking play and composure throughout the match, Nagar lived up to his top billing to claim the national crown.

He then went on to secure his second gold medal in the mixed doubles SH6 event, partnering Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan.

The pair defeated Sudarsan M S and Shreya Kumari 21-7, 21-11.

SH6 is a classification in para-badminton for players of short stature, usually caused by conditions such as dwarfism.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
